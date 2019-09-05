A bicyclist was injured after a collision with a car early Thursday in Roanoke.

Roanoke police were called to a crash involving a car and a bicycle at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and 30th Street Northwest around 2 a.m., according to a news release.  

Officers found a man on the ground near a damaged bicycle, the release said. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what police described as seemingly serious injuries.

A car was traveling east on Melrose Avenue when the bicyclist came down 30th Street Northwest and struck the front of the car, according to the release.

Police said the car's driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing. No arrests have been made or charges filed.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Casey Fabris covers Franklin County, Rocky Mount and Ferrum College.

Recommended for you

Load comments