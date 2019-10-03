Belmont Christian Church was a 25-year-old congregation in Southeast Roanoke when Lorena Garnand and Doris Eakin were born 90 years ago, and in its 28th year when Frances Runyon was born 87 years ago.
The church still stands — on a different site — and the women are still active members and are participating in the celebration of the church’s 115th year anniversary this weekend.
Belmont Christian Church, part of the Disciples of Christ denomination, was founded in 1904 and has served the Southeast neighborhood of Roanoke ever since. Its ministry originated in a tent on the site, but a series of more permanent structures was constructed to accommodate the growing attendance.
In the spring of 1935, ground was broken for the current sanctuary at 1101 Jamison Ave.
“Today we still marvel at the ambition of the church members who manually dug the foundation for this church themselves,” Carolyn Henritze, anniversary committee chairperson, said in a news release. “Many of our founding families faithfully took out second mortgages on their own homes to contribute to the building fund.”
Families of many Belmont Christian members were drawn to the neighborhood — and subsequently the church — by jobs at the old American Viscose plant.
The anniversary celebration includes a catered meal, followed by entertainment provided by previous youth leaders and their former “youth” members on Saturday.
On Sunday, the Rev. Craig Rutherford, a former minister at the church, will deliver a message of congratulations and hope for the future of Belmont.
The yearlong anniversary also has included the introduction of a new pastor, the Rev. Terry Brace.
On Dec. 7, Belmont Christian Church will conclude the celebration with the annual Hanging of the Greens advent service, marking that service’s 40th anniversary.
In embracing the anniversary theme of “Celebrating Past Memories and New Beginnings,” seven members involved in the church for 75 or more years were recognized.
Garnand, Eakin and Runyon were among the seven. The other honorees are Barbara Farmer, Mary Jane Hill, Lois Hawley and Nannie Bell Aliff.
Garnand, Eakin and Runyon are modest in discussing their own contributions and services to the congregation but are eager to share memories and praise of their fellow members.
They credit neighborhood unity, a willingness to serve, and God for the church’s — and their own — longevity.
They’ve worked in Sunday school and were deacons and elders. They participated in the church’s many outreach ministries and missions, such as visiting the sick and shut-in, preparing meals for homebound members, partnering with other neighborhood congregations, and representing Belmont as volunteers with groups such as the Salvation Army and Total Action for Progress.
In separate interviews, the three said they long again to see a full sanctuary rather than the fewer than 60 or so attendees at recent Sunday services.
They said membership decline is a major concern at Belmont and other churches, especially with younger generations relocating and numerous other activities and opportunities competing with church.
Each woman said her family lived within walking distance of the church, but often their parents drove. Besides family events, Belmont Christian and other churches were the only gathering points when they were younger, they said.
“Church was the only place to go,” said Runyon, who attended Belmont with her parents and four siblings.
It also didn’t hurt that the state’s Blue Laws restricted or banned some Sunday activities, she recalled.
Although she retired from the U.S. Forestry Service, Runyon had been among the thousands once employed at the sprawling American Viscose factory, which at one time was Roanoke’s largest industrial employer.
Garnand’s father came from Pulaski to work at the mill, and she remembers her dad and other men of the church building the foundation for the current building by hand.
“I see no reason to leave [Belmont]. I love the people. We have wonderful members,” said Garnand, who now lives in the Yellow Mountain Road neighborhood.
“I’m so blessed; I can still drive” to church events, she said, recalling how “amazed” she was recently during the church’s annual yard sale that “so many people” said they had previously lived in the neighborhood and attended the church.
Garnand added she thinks the church has survived “because we are faithful not just to each other but to God and his principles.”
“Bad health,” Eakin replied when asked what it would take for her to leave Belmont Christian.
Eakin, the youngest of six children, attended services with her family. It was her mother, a Southeast resident, who convinced Eakin’s father to join.
“It was a good place for where we lived,” said Eakin, who now lives in Northwest Roanoke. She said she was even more encouraged when her husband, John, “wanted to be in my church.”
She said she also was moved by how her three children learned the Ten Commandments and the Lord’s Prayer and became active in the church.
“I can truthfully say our members are so friendly,” said Eakin, adding that she’s seen members greeting strangers and offering their own seats so the strangers would feel welcome and return to the church.
Runyon moved to Salem but still attended Belmont. In the 1990s, she had to beg her ailing mother to move in with her.
There was one condition: “I had to promise to take her to Belmont for church. Everybody is so friendly and nice. I enjoy going and talking to the people. A lot of our families grew up together.”
New pastor Terry Brace and his wife, Barbara, came to Belmont Christian on the first Sunday in August.
The members, Brace said, “seem to have a heart to serve and do something. … They are willing to put work behind their words. These people love their church.”
He said coming to Roanoke from a medium-sized Du Quoin, Illinois, church with members mostly in the 50-to-70s age range “is quite a bit of change.”
The public is invited to attend the free Saturday anniversary celebration, but registration is encouraged for planning purposes. To register, or for more information about the church or the celebration, contact Elaine Michael at 343-7502 or belmontchristianchurch@juno.com.
