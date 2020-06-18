The Bedford Police Department announced Thursday that two of its patrol officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
One tested positive Tuesday, with the second case confirmed Wednesday, Police Chief Todd Foreman said by phone Thursday.
"The first case the officer has not worked in over one week. The second case the officer hadn’t worked in four days from when the positive test was reported," according to a news release.
Both officers had been on vacation outside of Virginia, but Foreman couldn't immediately confirm which states they had visited.
The Virginia Department of Health tested every employee in the department Wednesday, according to the release. Foreman said the department is still waiting on those results.
He said the officers will be quarantined for 14 days and tested again before being allowed back to work. The Health Department may require additional measures, Foreman said.
"If we have more positives, we will pluck them out of work as well," he said.
The Health Department is working on contact tracing to see if anyone else in the area may have been infected by the two officers, he said.
Additionally, the department is enhancing cleaning procedures, including setting Environmental Protection Agency-approved disinfectant dispensers in the department, and has other measures to be used, the release says.
