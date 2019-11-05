Sheriff
Mike Miller (R);12,846
James Kirkland (I);1,775
Tim Hayden (I);9,287
33 of 33 precincts reporting
Commonwealth’s Attorney
Wes Nance (R)+
Treasurer
Kim Snow (R)+
Commissioner of the Revenue
Julie Creasy (R)+
Board of Supervisors
District 1
Mickey Johnson (R)
District 5
Tommy Scott (R)
District 6
Bob Davis (I);1,338
Andy Dooley (I)+;1,253
5 of 5 precincts reporting
District 7
Tammy Parker (R);1,860
Kevin Willis (I)+;1,588
5 of 5 precincts reporting
School Board
District 1
Susan Mele (I)
District 5
Georgia Hairston (I);2,263
Julie Bennington (I)+;1,153
6 of 6 precincts reporting
District 6
Susan Kirby (I)+
District 7
Patti Kese (I);1,389
Martin Leamy (I)+;1,864
5 of 5 precincts reporting
+ incumbent
