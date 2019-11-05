Sheriff

Mike Miller (R);12,846

James Kirkland (I);1,775

Tim Hayden (I);9,287

33 of 33 precincts reporting

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Wes Nance (R)+

Treasurer

Kim Snow (R)+

Commissioner of the Revenue

Julie Creasy (R)+

Board of Supervisors

District 1

Mickey Johnson (R)

District 5

Tommy Scott (R)

District 6

Bob Davis (I);1,338

Andy Dooley (I)+;1,253

5 of 5 precincts reporting

District 7

Tammy Parker (R);1,860

Kevin Willis (I)+;1,588

5 of 5 precincts reporting

School Board

District 1

Susan Mele (I)

District 5

Georgia Hairston (I);2,263

Julie Bennington (I)+;1,153

6 of 6 precincts reporting

District 6

Susan Kirby (I)+

District 7

Patti Kese (I);1,389

Martin Leamy (I)+;1,864

5 of 5 precincts reporting

+ incumbent

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments