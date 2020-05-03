Four firefighters were injured on Saturday while responding to a house fire southwest of Bedford.
Hospitals treated and released two of them on Saturday. The other two, including one found unresponsive soon after a “mayday” call from the scene, were to be released from hospitals by Sunday night, according to a news release from the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue.
The news release gave the following account:
Multiple Bedford County volunteer units responded at about 6 p.m. and found heavy fire emanating from the house at 2560 Joppa Mill Road.
A crew attacking the fire on the first floor reported high heat and limited visibility, so it backed up to reposition. The “mayday” declaration occurred during the repositioning, about 10 minutes into the response.
The commander cleared all radio traffic and sent in a rapid intervention team.
“The RIT crew located one unresponsive firefighter and immediately removed her from the house,” the news release reads. “Two other firefighters were also experiencing an emergency and [were] assisted from the house.”
Crews continued to fight the fire as the three were moved. No civilians were injured, according to a social media post on Saturday from the Bedford Fire Department, which was among the four county crews that responded first.
A medical transport helicopter flew one firefighter to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, a level one trauma center in North Carolina. The other two were transported by ambulances to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Bedford Memorial Hospital. One was treated and released on Saturday, and the other was expected to be released Sunday afternoon, according to the news release.
The firefighter flown to Wake Forest was expected to be released sometime Sunday evening.
“She is improving and expected to fully recover, after receiving great care in the field and at Wake Forest,” Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue Chief Jack Jones said in an email exchange on Sunday.
A fourth firefighter, taken to a hospital for injuries unrelated to the “mayday” incident, was treated and released on Saturday.
The department did not release their names.
The Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office and Bedford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating both the fire and the “mayday” incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.