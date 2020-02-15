Authorities in Belize say the top suspect in last summer’s killing of a Carilion Clinic doctor is believed to be dead.
Dr. Gary Swank was on vacation when he and his Belize guide, Mario Graniel , were found fatally shot on a lagoon while fishing in the town of San Pedro on June 23.
On Feb. 6, Commissioner Chester Williams of the Belize Police Department told The San Pedro Sun the unnamed prime suspect in the case had been killed in Guatemala.
Williams told the newspaper they’d recovered the murder weapon from a house on the island town and had enough evidence to charge the suspect.
“When we were about to move in on that person, he was reported missing ... and from what we were made aware of, he was taken across to Guatemala. He was apparently killed in an area we have not yet confirmed,” he told the Sun.
The paper also reported that Williams said although there might have been other conspirators, it will be difficult to link them to the case without the main suspect, bringing the investigation to a standstill.
“We did several things with a view to ascertain if, in fact, the murder [of the suspect] did occur, but we cannot confirm or deny,” he told the Sun, also adding that if the main suspect is found alive, he will be charged.
Swank, 53, arrived in the Central American country with his wife and young children just a day before his death.
Police believe Graniel “had a misunderstanding with one of the notorious gang figures in San Pedro,” Williams told reporters following the incident.
Authorities also told local reporters they believed Swank was an innocent bystander and not the target in the shooting.
His sister, Melanie Wilhelm, said she and her family had not received any updates about her brother’s case in months.
Although initially in contact with U.S. authorities, she said communications had dissolved recently, as the family’s focus has been on mourning her brother’s death.
“We didn’t even know their main suspect was deceased until someone from your paper I think tried to contact us,” Wilhelm said Saturday afternoon.
“And nobody from the local authorities [in Belize] has ever contacted us.”
She said she’s not convinced that Belize officials have completed a thorough investigation, and she believes authorities want to minimize the damage the murder has had on tourism in the area, which the Sun has indicated has been an issue since the double homicide.
In its Feb. 6 article, the Sun wrote:
“The shocking double murder threatened the tourism industry, prompting the Belize Police Department to establish a special security unit on the island. Initial investigations led to the custody of several suspects, but no one was ever charged.”
Wilhelm also said it seems unlikely to her that only one person was involved in the incident, and she hopes the investigation continues until someone is brought to justice for the crime.
“I don’t think it’s fair that they get to live freely when someone killed my brother. ... Now that some time has passed, I’d like some answers,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.