Scammers are trying to make quick cash off the country’s panic over the coronavirus by calling people about fake cures and home test kits and soliciting people for donations to sham charities.
Attorney General Mark Herring and consumer protection groups are warning people to exercise caution when they receive unusual phone calls, emails and visits to their homes about anything related to the coronavirus.
“The sad truth is that we continue to see bad actors in Virginia and across the country taking advantage of the fear and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and trying to scam money from people,” Herring said in a statement Wednesday. “Before purchasing any coronavirus-related products or donating to any charities, please do your research and make sure that you are giving your money to a legitimate business or organization.”
There has been an onslaught of scams nationwide related to the coronavirus pandemic. There have been reports of phone calls, texts and emails from scammers telling people to provide their personal and bank account information to get the money the federal government is providing as part of its coronavirus relief legislative package.
As people are seeking information about the virus, Herring urged caution about emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and other health care organizations offering to share information about the virus. Links in those emails may be used to infect electronic devices and steal personal and financial information.
Herring said to hang up on robocalls. Scammers can install malware onto mobile devices through text messages encouraging people to click links for coronavirus updates.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not authorized any home test kits for COVID-19, so people should ignore offers for at-home kits sold online. The same goes for any door-to-door visits from unknown people trying to sell test kits, cures or other coronavirus-related products.
The attorney general has also taken aim at price gouging in Virginia. Herring said Tuesday his office sent out letters to 42 businesses subject of price gouging complaints made by Virginians. The letter warns the businesses that they face legal action in violation of Virginia’s Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act.
“It is unfortunate that businesses will take advantage of a situation like a public health crisis to try and make money off of necessary goods like hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, face masks and water,” Herring said.
A spokeswoman for Herring said because the complaints are kept confidential, the office couldn’t reveal the businesses subject of the complaints. She said the complaints have come from all across Virginia, including Southwest, and include a variety of products sold online and in stores, including cleaning supplies like toilet paper and paper towels, hand sanitizer, bottled water and various other grocery items and necessities.
Certain products, like hygiene and cleaning supplies, are in high demand, but people should use caution before purchasing anything outside of a traditional store.
Herring joined other attorneys general in a letter urging Amazon, Facebook, eBay, Walmart and Craigslist to rigorously monitor price gouging practices by online sellers using their services. The letter cited several examples of price gouging on online marketplace platforms, such as $250 for a 2-liter bottle of hand sanitizer on Craiglist and packs of face masks priced at $50 on eBay.
“While we appreciate reports of the efforts made by platforms and online retailers to crack down on price gouging as the American community faces an unprecedented public health crisis, we are calling on you to do more at a time that requires national unity,” they wrote in the letter.
There is also a rise in crowdfunding and requests for donations to help with people enduring economic hardships. Consumer groups advise people to donate only to reputable charities or crowdfunding sites that the donor knows to be reputable.
If you think you are the victim of a scam or believe a business is price gouging, contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at (800) 552-9963 or consumer.oag.state.va.us. There is additional information, including an online form to file a complaint, on the attorney general’s website at www.oag.state.va.us. Local law enforcement agencies also encourage residents to report scams to them.
