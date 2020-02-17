RICHMOND — The Senate Judiciary Committee halted the most controversial gun control bill this General Assembly session that would ban the sale of assault weapons and the possession of “high capacity” magazines of 12 or more rounds.
The committee voted 10-5, with four Democrats — including Sens. John Edwards of Roanoke, and Creigh Deeds of Bath County — joining Republicans to stop the bill from continuing this year. They voted to have it possibly taken up next General Assembly session.
The bill would, among other things, require Virginians to turn over or destroy ammunition magazines considered to be “high capacity” and allow the possession of centerfire assault rifles but prohibit the transfer or sale of them in most situations.
Gun rights and gun control advocates packed the room Monday morning to hear the bill in the committee. The committee has a few Democrats who are friendly to gun rights.
There was debate about the definitions in the bill about what an assault weapon was and how various pieces of equipment applied to the bill.
“Definitions do matter,” Deeds said.
This breaking news item will be updated.
A little common sense prevails.
Let the teeth-gnashing, name-calling, and insults from the gun-grabbers begin.
