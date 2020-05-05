Stay updated on all regional and national coronavirus coverage. Click here for the latest!

New River COVID-19 virtual town halls

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will host an interactive, virtual town hall on COVID-19 and health care, Wednesday, May 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. All area residents are invited to participate.

This is the first in a six-week series of town halls. Each has a specific focus and features a panel of local experts, who will offer remarks and answer questions. This week’s panel includes representatives from Carilion Clinic, the Community Health Center of the New River Valley, LewisGale Regional Health System, New River Valley Community Services and the Virginia Department of Health. Additional dates, topics and invited panelists are:

• May 13 - Law Enforcement/Fire and Rescue: counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, City of Radford and incorporated towns.

• May 20 - Local Government; counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, city of Radford and incorporated towns.

• May 27 - Local/Small Business: downtown Blacksburg, Inc., Floyd, Montgomery and Pulaski County Chambers of Commerce, Giles County Tourism, Radford Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center.

• June 3 - Education/K-12: Radford Public Schools, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski County Public Schools.

• June 10 - Education/Colleges and Universities: New River Community College, Radford University, Virginia Tech.

Submit your questions anytime, as follows:

• In writing at http://montva.com/NRVtownhall.

• Record your question by voicemail at 540-391-0385.

• On Twitter with the hashtag #NRVStrongerTogether.

• Written questions can be submitted during each town hall (at http://montva.com/NRVtownhall), and will be addressed as time allows.

The town halls will stream live at www.youtube.com/montgomeryva, and will be archived on YouTube, agency websites and social media, and rebroadcast on local cable access stations including Comcast and Shentel Channel 190 (Christiansburg and Montgomery County) and Comcast Channel 2 (Blacksburg).