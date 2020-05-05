Robin Wertz Craig found out April 28 that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19 when she called the South Roanoke Nursing Home on a daily check.
Outside of one brief video chat with her soon-to-be 94-year-old mother, Elsie Wertz, Craig has not been able to communicate with her directly. She has had to rely on a staff that she says is still stretched thin.
South Roanoke Nursing Home has reported that 10 residents who died recently had tested positive for the virus. Others have been in the hospital. Another 33 residents tested positive and were being cared for in the home, including Wertz, who has not shown symptoms of the disease.
Additionally, at least 28 of the home’s 100 staff members have tested positive and were at home.
Spokeswoman Jennifer Eddy said last week that the nursing home could not bring in staff from outside until it had the results of facility-wide testing in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
“While exact staffing levels fluctuate from day to day based on census and circumstance, we are in close contact with the local health department and have benefited from their guidance and support during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” Eddy said in an email Tuesday. “We are also blessed to have the support of several skilled staff members who have moved over from our sister facilities to help ensure we continue to provide the highest quality of care."
Family members have expressed concern about whether there are enough staff members to take care of their relatives.
“With a sizable number of employees testing positive at the South Roanoke facility, I understand the stress of being short-staffed, while also being forced to adopt strict new procedures for wearing protective equipment,” Craig said.
But she said that she has not been able to communicate directly with her mother, and that the home has not done well in communicating with her.
She said she hasn’t received correspondence regarding the outbreak since April 20.
Craig said she calls the home every day to check on her mother’s vitals and health, and that's how she found out her mother has the virus. She has no way to know whether her mother is anxious or depressed, or feeling abandoned by her family.
“Many of the residents are fortunate to be able to make daily calls and keep in touch and share about their care. I am unfortunately not one of those,” she said. “My mother can’t use a phone or a tablet computer so this requires assistance from the staff. With staffing shortages this is next to impossible and puts many of us into this black hole of communication and the family suffers from the fear of the unknown, and it’s a horrible feeling to have each and every day.”
Before her mother tested positive, Craig was able to talk and video chat with her.
Now, she’d welcome a daily text, email or call from someone at the facility, and for management to communicate staffing levels and when they will increase.
Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is coordinating the response to the pandemic for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said during a briefing Tuesday that many of the area’s facilities are still struggling to get a continuous supply of personal protective equipment.
“The facilities we are working in are working very hard,” she said. “The workers don’t want to be infected and they don’t want to infect. So it’s mostly stressful. By and large people are working their hearts and souls out to do the right thing.”
O’Dell said her district has had seven outbreaks, with five of them still active. An outbreak occurs when a second case of COVID-19 is tied to a first with no other explanation. She could not discuss specifically any of the outbreaks.
The deadliest ones have been in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday that reported 405 of the state’s 713 deaths were linked to long-term care.
O’Dell said the local districts have had six deaths, but the state website continues to report only three, in Botetourt County. She did not immediately know where the other three people had lived.
Nor is it known whether any or all of the 10 deaths at South Roanoke Nursing Home will be recorded as COVID-19 related, as the patients reportedly had other underlying health conditions.
“It’s going to be up to the person who signs the death certificate to determine the actual cause of death, and the contributing cause,” O'Dell said. There can be multiple contributing causes, such as listing both cancer and COVID-19.
Brookdale Salem assisted living and Richfield Living in Roanoke County have also had residents and staff members test positive.
Outbreaks can also occur in gyms, churches, workplaces, apartments and other places were people gather together.
Last week, Avis Construction halted interior renovation work at Cave Spring High School after three construction workers tested positive.
As many as 25 people associated with the project have now tested positive for COVID-19, company President Troy Smith told the Roanoke County School Board on Tuesday.
"It's literally changing by the hour," Smith said of the confirmed number of cases.
A worker first tested positive on April 26, and a second worker on April 28, Smith said. The entire job site has now been shut down indefinitely, he said.
The confirmed cases include workers from multiple states and family members who contracted the virus from the workers. All construction workers recently at the site have been told by the Roanoke Health District to quarantine, Smith said.
Avis is the general contractor for the $43.4 million project, which was slated to finish by the end of June. Smith said while the health department provided guidance for when work can restart, the decision ultimately rests with him.
"At this point, we're planning on starting up in some form or fashion on Monday [May 11]," Smith said. "Not sure what that will look like yet."
O’Dell said 65% of the districts’ 241 cases are related to outbreaks.
“What this means is social distancing is our best weapon for sure. Some of these settings, where people are in close contact — I’m stating the obvious — is where the highest risk for more spread,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important to maintain our vigilance of social distancing.”
With the governor poised to loosen restriction May 15 to allow businesses to reopen, O’Dell said she is concerned that cases might rise.
“One way to look at this pandemic is this pandemic isn’t over anywhere until it’s over everywhere,” she said. “We’ve got to make sure our most vulnerable are not going to become ill and die if we open up more activity.”
The health department reported Tuesday that the state has 20,256 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 764 over the 19,492 reported Monday. The 20,256 cases include 19,357 confirmed cases and 899 probable cases.
In April, the health department started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The health department said 127,938 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 2,773 hospitalizations.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed information to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.