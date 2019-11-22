HARRISONBURG — As Republicans prepare to hand over control of the budget-writing Senate Finance Committee to Democrats next year, members of both parties said they hoped they would retain a commitment to working in a bipartisan manner on the commonwealth’s financial issues.
“What also won’t change is how we’re going to act as a collegial committee,” Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, told her Senate colleagues on Friday during the committee’s annual retreat in Harrisonburg.
Howell is taking over the reigns from Sens. Thomas Norment, R-James City, and Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, next year after Republicans lost their majority in the Senate in November. Democrats similarly flipped control of the House of Delegates.
“I think we will make an effort to work forward collegially and come up with an excellent budget,” said Norment, who joined the Senate in 1992, as did Howell.
The chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee is a powerful position, allowing the senator to reach into most aspects of state government operations through the role in shaping the state budget.
Howell said she would continue to prioritize having a balanced budget and maintaining Virginia’s triple-A bond ratings.
Norment urged his Democratic colleagues to exercise caution as they prepare to take over the committee.
Charles Kennington, a legislative fiscal analyst, told senators that while Virginia’s economy is doing well, they should be prepared for a possible slowdown ahead.
In preparation for the upcoming legislative session, the senators met for two days to listen to presentations about the commonwealth’s economic outlook, K-12 and higher education, transportation and Virginia’s expanded Medicaid program.
Gov. Ralph Northam will propose a new two-year budget Dec. 17.
Transportation
Virginia has taken several steps over the years to find additional ways to capture more revenue for transportation projects, but Senate Finance staff said the funding problem persists.
Major revenue sources include the retail sales and use tax, motor vehicle sales, the motor fuels tax and motor vehicle license fees. There are also interstate funding programs that use tolls and regional taxes. For instance, the most contentious transportation issue earlier this year was creating a funding mechanism for Interstate 81.
In the past couple of years, coinciding with the rollout of fuel-efficient and electric vehicles, vehicle miles traveled have increased, but gas tax revenue has declined.
Jason Powell, special projects deputy for the committee, said that 15 states and Washington, D.C., tax ride-sharing. He also noted that of the 26 states that levy an annual license tax on electric vehicles, Virginia charges $64 — the third lowest.
Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, said he’s met many young people who don’t own cars, but use ride-sharing.
“The roads are still going to be there, the bridges are still going to be there and in need of repair, and we’re going to have to adjust quickly to changing our funding formulas to deal with a future that I think is going to get here quicker than we think,” said Marsden, the incoming chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.
“Hopefully you can help address some of that with your new responsibility,” Hanger said.
Higher education
Each of Virginia’s public colleges and universities froze tuition this year after an amendment to the state’s budget bill set aside more than $52 million as an incentive for doing so.
Senate Finance staff noted, though, that in-state tuition represents 37.5% of the total price to attend. Other costs include fees, room and board, and books. Total costs increased 2% at Virginia’s public colleges, Sarah Herzog, deputy director of the committee, told senators.
In the past, tuition limits have been followed by tuition increases. So the legislature will have to figure out how to proceed. It can consider limiting or incentivizing limits on tuition and come up with how to distribute new state operating support.
