The children of a Roanoke subsidized apartment complex had cut-up apples, Goldfish crackers and cartons of milk for lunch Friday, courtesy of a food bank whose own shelves could be bare in a matter of weeks without emergency relief.
Food charities have many more mouths to feed amid the virus emergency, but less food to hand out.
In normal times, Salem-based Feeding Southwest Virginia feeds 110,000 to 125,000 individuals monthly in 26 counties. Demand has exploded during the emergency, but key sources of food supply have faltered. Late last week, Feeding Southwest Virginia notified Feeding America, its national affiliate, that it was two to two and a half weeks from running out of food.
Clients are just as hungry.
An 81-year-old woman “called three days in a row crying,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia .
That a charity that once distributed $30 million a year of food could be without food was a devastating realization to Irvine, its longtime leader, who left the office and worked in a mobile food unit. She knew seeing children fed would perk her up.
The children of Tinker Creek Manor congregated when the white truck from Feeding Southwest Virginia arrived in the parking lot. They waited single-file at a service window for a man to hand out sacks of food that contained much more than one meal. A multi-colored picture of a picnic table set with lunch beside cases of plump peaches decorated the truck.
“They’re awesome,” said Brooke Sowell, 31, who lives at the complex with her husband and four children.
The Sowells lived a more stable existence before they moved to Tinker Creek Manor, where rent is income-based, but a couple of years ago “everything completely went to crap,” she said. Now, only she is employed, with a job in food delivery that she fears repeatedly exposes her to the possibility of catching the virus. She considered quitting, but “if I don’t work, I don’t have money and I can’t pay the bills,” Sowell said.
Jessica Interiano, who lives nearby and visited the food truck at the suggestion of a medical clinic, feels similar pain. She went on maternity leave around the same time her construction worker husband was laid off as a result of the virus emergency. A third adult in the home still works, but the household income is down by more than half. “This will help me,” the 24-year-old woman said while eyeballing the contents of a white plastic grocery bag from the food truck.
Feeding Southwest Virginia, previously called Feeding America Southwest Virginia, operates several direct-feeding programs like Cafe to Grow, which stopped at the apartments, but in the main supplies food by the case to other organizations. That is where the strain is worst.
As a result of the virus emergency, Feeding Southwest Virginia’s usual client organizations have asked for more cases for their beneficiaries. In addition, other organizations that were not previously food clients are now seeking food, resulting in an overall increase in demand of 40%, much higher than Feeding Southwest Virginia can fulfill.
Before the virus outbreak, Feeding Southwest Virginia obtained 12 tractor-trailer loads of food and household goods a week from government, retail and manufacturing industry sources. Since the virus outbreak, it acquired just six loads in a single week and, last week, it received only three. As of Friday, April 3, just one truck was due in for this week, Irvine said.
Feeding Southwest Virginia relies on a government program that buys surplus farm production and turns it over to food banks, but the emergency has upset the logistics of not only production, but purchasing and delivery, curtailing what reaches food banks, Irvine said. Retailers are also releasing less food for redistribution to the hungry because they’re selling a higher percentage of everything on the shelves to the general population. Manufacturing technology has also helped put the skids on gleaning from the retail channel by closely matching output to retail demand, though that trend is a few years old, Irvine said.
Yet, this is where organizations such as Plenty! in Floyd County have been turning for help. Plenty! feeds 170 local families a week, a 17% increase compared to before the virus outbreak. It once obtained from the local Food Lion food items that had been returned to the back room because they had reached their sell-by-date. Now, very little food stays shelved long enough for the dates to expire, said Kerry Ackerson, who directs the organization.
In a similar pinching off of supply, the food bank once received the bread that bread-truck drivers did not distribute to stores, a big haul amounting to enough to fill a minivan weekly. Now, bread drivers return from deliveries with very little left over. Similarly, Plenty! used to glean goods from dairy distributors bound for schools and restaurants. Now, schools and many restaurants have closed.
“We’re basically busily reinventing how we do everything,” Ackerson said.
She’s appealed to the public for cash with which to buy food, and there’s a link on its website for doing so. In addition, she’s ordered more food from Feeding Southwest Virginia.
But Feeding Southwest Virginia can only do so much.
Its usual inventory is 1.5 million to 2 million pounds of food and household goods. With so much less coming in and items sailing out the door, the rate of depletion that was occurring as of Friday will draw down the inventory to 500,000 pounds by the end of this week, Irvine said. The organization can avoid running out only if food remains available, if Feeding Southwest Virginia has money to buy it and if Feeding America can physically deliver the food, Irvine said. Transportation holdups have delayed deliveries of purchased truckloads.
Efforts to manage the crisis have reached a frenzied scale, prompting Irvine to encourage her paid employees and volunteers to take a break last week. The organization has submitted 17 applications for financial support in the past two weeks, networked with top officials, including Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, and wrestled with the possibility of going and getting food if they can’t get it delivered. The logistics seem at one moment to be turning their way and moments later may fall apart.
“You feel like you’ve got 4,000 meals coming, and the next email, you don’t,” Irvine said.
Purchasing a truckload of food costs $25,000 to $30,000 and could eventually deplete the organization’s cash. To avoid that, Irvine would have to borrow on a credit line she does not want to use, she said.
“’I’ve never seen anything like this in 39 years,” said Irvine, who has led the organization the entire time.
Even the vocabulary is insufficient. “Food crisis” is a term she has used for two years because she believes her organization feeds only about 80% of the people in her service area who are food insecure, or unable to obtain adequate food on their own.
“We didn’t have enough food before to feed everybody, we still had a gap. But now we’re in a heightened food crisis,” she said. “We’re not going to have enough food for everybody long term.”
Not long before heading out to the apartments Friday, Irvine had a welcome discussion with Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot and discussed some recent good news: Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post and CEO of Amazon, intends to donate $100 million to Chicago-based Feeding America. All 200 of Feeding America’s food banks will get support, Irvine said she was told.
That good news followed successful local fundraisers that have helped to ease the pain. P1 Technologies in Roanoke County contributed $6,000 in matching funds to a fundraiser that brought in a total of $11,000 for Feeding Southwest Virginia, Irvine said. Delta Dental of Roanoke pledged $25,000 in matching funds, setting the stage for another fundraiser with big possibilities, she said.
