The Ardagh Group can manufacturing plant in Roanoke County has resumed production after a fire in December caused an estimated $4 million in damages.
Jennifer Cumbee, a spokeswoman for the company, said the plant reopened Jan. 3, but declined to say anything further about the extent of the damages. The plant, located on Hollins Road, employs about 100 people.
Fire crews responded to the two-story, 600,000-square-foot building around 8 p.m. Dec. 27 and found smoke and flames coming from the roof. The fire started in what the fire department described as an “inner bake oven” and traveled along the roof lines through a device called a “regenerative thermal oxidizer” before crews were able to extinguish it around 3 a.m.
The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said the fire was accidental and caused heavy smoke and water damage, including to the machines, conveyors and exhaust systems. There was no major structural damage to the building itself.
Cumbee said earlier this month the company would work to assess the cause of the fire and implement any needed corrections.
Ardagh is a global food and beverage packaging company based in Luxembourg, with its U.S. headquarters in Indiana. It opened its Roanoke County plant in 2014 in a former Hanover Direct mail order distribution center.
The company invested $93.5 million in the plant and its machinery, which at the time was described as the largest single economic development project in Roanoke County history. State and local government tax and training incentives also contributed to the deal.
