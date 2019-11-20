A fire in Salem sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to Salem Fire & EMS.

The fire broke out just before 11 a.m. in a first-floor apartment on Rutledge Drive, officials said. Crews arrived within four minutes of the call and rescued a woman inside who had lost consciousness. Her pulse was restored with emergency resuscitation measures, authorities said, and she was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The apartment had heavy fire and smoke damage. Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other units.

The fire marshal’s office determined the blaze was accidentally kindled by improper disposal of smoking materials.

The apartment sustained an estimated $50,000 in damages but other tenants were able to return to their homes.

Two cats were killed in the fire.

Several crews from Salem and an engine from Roanoke assisted in the response. In all, 27 first responders were part of the fire and medical response.

