An apartment fire in Vinton displaced three people Friday afternoon, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.
Occupants were able to evacuate safely when the fire was noticed about 12:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Eighth Street, officials said. An elderly woman was treated later for other medical problems and was taken to the hospital.
First responders arrived to find light smoke issuing from a third-floor apartment window. The fire was extinguished in about 25 minutes. The cause is being determined by the fire marshal’s office.
Firefighters rescued a dog from the apartment and gave it oxygen. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
