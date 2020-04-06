Crestview fire

Crews responded Monday to an apartment fire on Crestview Avenue in Vinton.

 Courtesy of Roanoke County Fire and Rescue

A family of three was displaced Monday when a fire broke out in their apartment in Vinton, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue

No one was home when the blaze started sometime Monday morning, officials said. It was discovered about 12:15 p.m. by a resident who was returning home at lunchtime.

First responders arrived to find smoke coming from the second-story apartment in the 400 block of Crestview Avenue. The fire, which was extinguished in about 10 minutes, was contained to one room but significant smoke damage spread throughout the apartment.

No one was injured in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The fire marshal's office ruled the fire was accidental. The property damage inflicted was estimated at about $10,000. No other apartments in the building were damaged.

