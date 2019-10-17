Roanoke’s annual Anthem Go Outside Festival has moved to the south side of the Roanoke River this year because of construction of new athletic fields on the site of its previous seven incarnations.
But many of the same attactions that have drawn thousands of people to the fall celebration of all things outdoors — leaping dogs, lumber jack shows, BMX bike stunts, a kayak and paddleboard pool and the silent disco — will return, in addtion to some new ones.
The primary parking venue remains at the Carilion Clinic garage off Reserve Avenue, north of the Roanoke River. Visitors to the free festival — some 35,000 are expected over the three days — will have to walk across the former festival site along a fenced path and cross the river on the footbridge to Wiley Drive and River’s Edge South.
Organizers are encouraging attendees to consider getting to GO Fest on foot, by bike, or a ride service to reduce congestion.
