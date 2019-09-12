Good boy!
Roanoke dog and cat welfare nonprofit Angels of Assisi finally earned its treat.
The organization leaped through its final hoop Thursday on the way to construction of a brand new facility at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road.
The city’s architectural review board voted 4-0, with two members absent, to approve the 14,000-square-foot, $3 million veterinary clinic and adoption facility.
Members called the building “handsome” and a “great addition to the neighborhood.”
Never in available institutional memory has a city development project had to clear so many hurdles as the Angels of Assisi project.
It required a zoning ordinance amendment, a rezoning approval by city council, two special exception permits approved by the board of zoning appeals, plus Thursday’s vote to approve the appearance of the building as consistent with architectural standards in the Old Southwest Historic District.
Such a good boy!
The final approval clears the way for a groundbreaking as soon as November — more than two years since work on the project began, said Angels of Assisi Executive Director Lisa O’Neill.
“We have outgrown where we are a long time ago,” she said of the organization’s facility on Campbell Avenue. “We do 6,000 spay-neuters a year, wellness appointments seven days a week, over 2,000 adoptions a year and we literally have seven parking spaces.”
The 18-year-old non-profit, which employs 38 people with an annual budget of $2.1 million, was already at work trying to make its cramped building more comfortable when they got a call that someone they didn’t know had donated the two-thirds acre site at Franklin and Elm.
A former owner was apparently an animal lover.
O’Neill said the group was so stunned it didn’t at first occur to them they could use the lot to expand.
“When we actually came, we were like, it’s perfect,” she said.
Suddenly they had an opportunity to build a brand new building expressly designed for their needs.
The new building will have a veterinary clinic and surgery center on the first floor, along with a small retail area; an adoption center and some offices on the second floor; a rooftop garden where dogs will be taken out for exercise and play and to relieve themselves; and plenty of parking in the rear.
But the lot they were given could not have presented a more complicated path navigating government bureaucracy.
Neither city Planning Director Chris Chittum nor Planning Administrator Ian Shaw, who have worked in the city for 25 and 13 years respectively, can remember a development project that required as many approvals.
The planning commission and city council approved a rezoning of the property as part of the city’s downtown district. Then it had to win approval from the BZA for two special exceptions — for an animal shelter and animal hospital.
Then, because the property is in the city’s H-2 historic district, the building had to earn a certificate of appropriateness from the ARB — a process that required a detailed review right down to the specific colors and textures of building materials.
Along the way, O’Neill said, they did their best to be mindful of the people who would be their new neighbors. That included alleviating concerns about outdoor runs for dogs and associated barking.
The rooftop area will be shielded from view by a 10-foot parapet that makes the building look three stories high. That should suppress sound. Dogs won’t be out for extended periods of time or overnight.
“We’ve tried to make a gentle entrance into the neighborhood,” O’Neill said.
She introduced the project to neighborhood residents at a meeting of Old Southwest Inc. Despite following a discussion about the frustrations of unpoliced dog poop in the neighborhood, O’Neill said, the group got behind the project right away, even holding a fundraiser for them.
Meanwhile, Angels was also in the quiet phase of a fundraising campaign for the new facility, which had to tread carefully because until Thursday, the project didn’t have all the city approvals it would need to go forward.
Soon the group will launch a public fundraising effort via its website at angelsofassisi.org.
“It’s just been a balancing act for the last year or so,” O’Neill said.
Balancing act? Good boy!
