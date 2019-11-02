MOUNT TABOR — Dozens of long necks stretch forward to welcome visitors to Poplar Hill Alpacas and Studio.
Elfin ears twitch as a gentle hum breaks out among these descendants of camel relatives domesticated more than 5,000 years ago in the Andes Mountains of South America.
They came to be here, on this farm eight miles northwest of Blacksburg, after a trip to the Roanoke Valley circus in 1997. That was when Patty Fuller met her first alpaca and just before a devastating illness touched her family.
“I was completely amazed at their beauty,” she said. “I started researching what they were all about, and it was shortly thereafter that Les became so ill.”
Her husband and childhood sweetheart came down with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, causing pain and paralysis. Some sufferers never recover.
But slowly, Les did. One day in 1998, when he was finally well enough, the Fullers and daughters Meghan and Kelsey visited an alpaca farm as a diversion from his frightening illness.
“Les sat at a table watching me and the girls interact with the alpacas for nearly two hours, and as crazy as this sounds, he started to feel better — a lot better,” according to Patty.
On the drive home, Les told his wife: “If I live through this illness, we are having alpacas. Anything that makes people feel better needs to be shared.”
In 1999, they brought four alpacas to their 23-acre homestead at the foot of Brush Mountain, and they eventually became Patty’s full-time job. The family made good on Les’ promise to share them, too.
“When the alpacas arrived, so did the people,” Patty said.
The elderly, the terminally ill, the able bodied — all have spent time with these quirky but tranquil ungulates. Once Patty traveled with some alpacas to a Wytheville assisted living center where 40 residents — some with walkers, others in wheelchairs — came outside to be with them.
“I cried all the way home feeling very humble to be able to bring these fuzzy faces to folks and share a moment of smiles,” Patty said.
Since then, the alpacas have assisted the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 4-H youth programs and veterinary students, and they have drawn visitors to the farm from as far away as Poland, she said.
Today the family keeps 42 alpacas on 9 acres, using rotational grazing to protect the pastures. They own and run an alpaca show in Lexington that draws breeders from as far away as Ohio and Georgia. And they sell handmade scarves, hats, dog toys, dryer balls (at least 5,000 so far) and more at the weekly Blacksburg Farmers Market.
But it wasn’t always that way. Before the great recession, the animals themselves were the product.
The alpaca bubble
It wasn’t just the housing bubble that burst in 2008, plunging the country into recession. The alpaca bubble also popped, and it nearly busted Poplar Hill Alpacas.
Alpacas were first imported to the U.S. in 1984 from South America, where they have been raised for millennia for their fine fleece and their meat. But in this country, their exotic look and sweet nature made them sought-after pets. The breeding, showing and selling of them grew into a lucrative niche business, with some animals fetching up to $12,000 each, Les said.
The Fullers followed that business model — until the financial crisis.
“Alpacas that were selling for big bucks were now worth $200, if you could find a buyer,” Patty said. “Feed, hay, vet bills, it all added up fast. We literally had $150 left in the farm account and had to reinvent our farm or sell out.”
The industry in Virginia has not entirely recovered.
Sixty-one alpaca operations across the state reported $312,000 in sales in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s down from the 67 operations that reported $685,000 revenues in 2012.
But the state has made efforts to help. This year, the General Assembly passed legislation classifying alpacas as livestock. Previously, they were considered exotic pets, which made transporting them across state lines more difficult, Patty said.
It also provides new protections.
“Until this bill, if dogs or other predators got into your herd of alpacas and killed animals, the owner had no recourse because they were not livestock and, therefore, not protected,” Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services spokeswoman Elaine Lidholm wrote in an email. Now alpaca owners may seek restitution for those losses.
The downturn forced the commonwealth’s alpaca ranchers to reinvent their business model, and it meant going back to the roots of alpaca domestication — using the fleece.
For millennia, people living in the Andes Mountains in villages as high as 14,000 feet have depended on the clothes and blankets they weave from the soft, dense, insulating alpaca fiber. And this was the resource the Fullers decided to tap, too.
“We had fiber, beautiful fiber. The kind of fiber that won banners in the show world,” Patty said. “Up until then we focused on the breeding stock and animal sales; now their fiber was our move forward.”
A graphic designer by training, Patty taught herself to weave, to dye alpaca yarn spun for her at a Tennessee mini-mill, to make homemade soaps encased in alpaca fabric — a soap and washcloth in one.
She and the family constantly work together to hand-wind yarn into dryer balls — a natural alternative to dryer sheets. The Poplar Hill farm dog, 7-year-old Dixie, is even testing a line of fiber dog toys called “Mutt Muffins.”
And the Fullers found a Connecticut partner to buy and manufacture their fiber into even more products.
From bust to boom
The New England Alpaca Fiber Pool was founded in the 1990s by Massachusetts farmers who hoped to build a U.S. alpaca manufacturing industry. But it was hard going, said Sean Riley, who has run the business since 2007. Today it is based in Connecticut.
For the first few years, commercial mills weren’t interested in the small lots of fiber the pool was producing, he said. But the economic downturn, so devastating to alpaca breeders, was a boon to alpaca manufacturing.
Suddenly, breeders like the Fullers were searching for markets for their fleece. And the growing amount of fiber made it easier to convince mills to use it.
“Fiber was always an afterthought,” Riley said. But now “a lot of farms are focused on it.”
The fiber pool has worked with 1,100 alpaca farms across 41 states, and the market is constantly expanding, he said.
It works like this: Farmers take their fiber to drop points across the country, trucking it in 500-pound lots to Connecticut. There it is graded and processed before being sent through a network of 20 U.S. commercial manufacturers.
Farmers can either sell their fiber to the pool for cash, or trade its value for credit toward the purchase of finished alpaca products at lower than wholesale prices, Riley said. The farmers can then resell those items to their local customers.
While Patty Fuller makes many of her products on the farm using her own fiber, she does resell fiber pool socks. She buys them for herself, too. Three of the Fullers were wearing them on a recent Thursday afternoon.
“They never quit,” Patty said.
The increase in alpaca fiber production has come at an auspicious time, Riley said. After more than a decade of the local foods movement, consumers are looking to support small U.S. farms in other ways.
“That is slowly starting to trickle into the fashion industry,” he said.
The cuteness factor doesn’t hurt, either.
“Alpacas are really hot right now,” he said.
That, coupled with a growing interest in natural fiber textiles makes alpaca products very desirable, Riley said. As a result, the fiber pool’s business has grown by 25 % to 45 % every year for the past five years.
The biggest challenge, he said, is to stay ahead of demand.
