School districts across the country are reimagining schools without police, or at least without the same framework, amid conversations about race and policing following George Floyd’s death. Some Roanokers, too, are asking city and school officials to end the agreement between Roanoke City Public Schools and local law enforcement agencies, saying it does more harm than good. But local school officials seem unlikely to make any sudden moves.
School districts ramped up police in schools following high-profile mass shootings, and a slew of federal and state grants help schools fund school resource officers, or SROs, even though school shootings remain statistically low. The responsibilities of these sworn law enforcement officers are outlined in each district’s agreement with local police departments. Their main responsibilities are to prevent crime, maintain safety, assist in emergency management and form positive relationships with students.
Residents opposed to police in schools say the evidence doesn't support the idea that SROs keep schools safe.
"There's no evidence that police keep kids safe from a school shooting," said Jason Lambert, an organizer with Roanoke Peoples’ Power Network. "And not only that, but they don't keep them safe normally when there aren't school shootings ... they criminalize kids."
Roanoke Peoples’ Power Network, a grassroots organization, has advocated for the removal of police from schools for several years. They’re among the local social justice groups and residents who have asked the Roanoke City Council to defund the Roanoke City Police Department, end the SRO program and instead invest in meeting the community’s needs.
"The safest communities don't have more police, they have their needs met, and they try to address the roots of issues," Lambert said. "So in terms of what would we do without them there, we would fund programs that have been cut that kids need or enjoy, as well as restorative justice processes."
Elsewhere in Virginia, the Charlottesville School Board decided to end its current SRO program and implement a new model; Richmond and Harrisonburg's school boards are discussing the idea. Other districts across the nation, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Denver and Portland, have discontinued their programs under increasing pressure from residents to rethink the officers' presence.
Incoming Roanoke Superintendent Verletta White, who begins work Wednesday, said she is "open to the conversation," though she voiced support for doing everything possible to keep schools safe, which she described as a top priority.
"I've spent years advocating for officers to be in our schools," said White, who was an educator in Baltimore County for 28 years. "I understand where we are in terms of understanding the other side of the conversation, but I'm going to have a hard time looking at any parent and saying to a parent because I have advocated for removing officers ... 'I'm sorry for your loss.'"
Roanoke County and Salem school officials voiced strong support for their current agreements with law enforcement, which have not been subjected to the same level of scrutiny as Roanoke's.
"As far as we're concerned, we want more SROs in our schools," said Roanoke County School Board Chairman Don Butzer, citing vulnerability in elementary schools.
Studies have produced conflicting results about whether police make schools safer. There is also not definitive evidence that SROs prevent or quickly end mass shootings.
A 2018 Washington Post analysis of 193 gun violence incidents in schools found few instances where armed security killed an active shooter, according to The Post. The analysis did find at least one instance where the presence of armed security influenced a school shooter to choose a different location, and an SRO likely saved lives in another instance by entering into a standoff with the gunman. Gun violence occurred in at least 68 schools that employed a police officer or security guard, and a majority of school shootings ended before law enforcement could intercede, according to The Post.
Studies have also found a correlation between police in schools and negative academic outcomes for Black students, and research shows that Black students are arrested at disproportionate levels.
Roanoke
A total of 18 SROs were assigned to Roanoke schools in the 2019–20 school year, according to information provided by Chief of Security Chris Perkins.
The Roanoke Police Department assigned nine SROs to the middle and high schools, two at each high school and one at each middle school. An additional nine Roanoke Sheriff’s Office deputies were assigned to the elementary schools, with one per two schools except for Wasena Elementary, which was covered by an SRO supervisor.
The district has budgeted $1 million for SRO costs in the 2020–21 school year; the city invoiced the district approximately $973,500 in 2019–20, according to invoice records.
Catherine Koebel, a mom to two elementary-aged children and a gun control activist, is among those who have spoken out recently against the idea of SROs.
"The fact that people with guns roam our hallways to tell our children to go to class is — when you think about it in a certain way — is just unacceptable," Koebel said in an interview this week.
Heather Lawson, another parent with children in elementary school, said it’s a "safety concern" knowing there are guns in school. "I don't think that having them on the officers is helping," she said in an interview.
Koebel referenced instances where SROs have used force or pepper spray to break up fights.
"I don't hit my children to get them to stop hitting each other; I don't pepper spray my children to get them to stop fighting," she said, adding that there have also been incidents in Virginia and other states where an SRO accidentally fired their gun.
School counselors receive years of training and education to work with children, Koebel said, comparing that to a four-and-a-half day SRO course offered by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. The course covers topics including de-escalation, trauma, adolescent brain development and school safety, according to course information.
Roanoke SROs must receive "relevant training" within 90 days of assignment, according to the agreement between the school district and police department. The training must be aligned with the Department of Criminal Justice Services curriculum. Within the first six months and again at least every two years, the agreement states SROs must receive training in the following topics: mental health and crisis intervention; disability awareness; implicit bias and racial bias; trauma-engaged and restorative justice; and cultural competency.
White said she believes the conversation surrounding school resource officers should be about "transforming," not "disbanding."
"It is not an either-or conversation," White said. "I think it's about respect on both sides. I think that we can find a middle ground. We can have, we should have social workers. We should have counselors. We should maybe look at the data to tell us if students of color are being arrested disproportionately."
She also said SROs should receive adequate training in child development because "there’s a difference between policing of adults and providing police protection for children."
Roanoke School Board Chairman Mark Cathey did not respond to requests for comment on the issue.
Within the past several years, the district has beefed up its security spending. In 2018, the district hired Perkins, a former Roanoke police chief, for a newly created position to identify security improvements. Following his recommendations, the school board also in 2018 approved $2 million to improve school building security. (That funding did not go toward personnel salaries.)
Roanoke County
Ten SROs are assigned full-time to Roanoke County’s middle and high schools and the Burton Center for Arts and Technology, according to the district’s website. Two sheriff’s deputies are assigned full-time to the 16 elementary schools.
"I can tell you that the board almost unanimously, and I think unanimously, would support additional [SROs] to cover our elementary schools," Butzer said.
The district does not pay for SROs, according to Executive Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall, except for a total of $82,322 over the course of two fiscal years so an additional SRO could be assigned to Cave Spring High School during its renovation. The total cost associated with SROs is $970,000, according to county spokesperson Amy Whittaker. That includes salary, benefits and other related costs.
Butzer believes it’s beneficial to have an officer in each school "just in case something strange would ever happen in the school system."
"As far as I know, we have never had an incident where an SRO has gotten aggressive or done anything that we wouldn't have supported," Butzer said. "We view the Roanoke County Police Department as a partner and a real asset in helping protect our schools."
The board has not received a request to revisit its relationship with the law enforcement agencies, Butzer said.
David Linden, who represents the Hollins District, briefly brought up the topic at the board's June meeting to preemptively state his support.
"There are bad apples in every walk of life; whether it be police officers, sheriffs, clergy, there are some bad apples out there," Linden said. "I don't believe there are any in Roanoke County — there may be — but I think we need to keep those resource officers in the schools."
Roanoke County Police Sgt. Dan Walters, who oversees the SRO program, said assigned officers take the Department of Criminal Justice Services course. All police officers also complete ongoing training, which SROs can tailor toward their position, Walters said.
Salem
All six Salem schools are staffed with law enforcement, according to spokesman Mike Stevens. Andrew Lewis Middle School and Salem High School each have a full-time SRO, and two full-time Drug Abuse Resistance Education officers rotate through the four elementary schools. Three part-time officers staff schools as needed.
Funding comes from the police department’s budget, in addition to grants from the Department of Criminal Justice Services, Stevens said.
Superintendent Alan Seibert described the relationship between the district and Salem Police Department as "terrific," and said the district frequently reviews its memorandum of understanding with the department. Throughout his tenure as superintendent, Seibert said police chiefs have always invited him to meet and interview officers the department is considering for an SRO assignment.
"Both Chief [Mike] Crawley and I have children in the school division and we are COMPLETELY like-minded in terms of the skill-set of people we have serving in our schools," Seibert wrote in an email, speaking on behalf of the Salem School Board.
All full-time Salem SROs complete the Department of Criminal Justice Services course and receive D.A.R.E. training from the Virginia State Police, Stevens said.
