RICHMOND — After weeks of uncertainty about a redistricting reform proposal that divided the Democratic majority, the General Assembly passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would create a bipartisan commission to draw political maps.
The House of Delegates voted 54-46 Friday for the amendment after members of the Legislative Black Caucus made one final plea for their colleagues not to vote for the amendment, but consider an alternative.
“Hear our voices,” Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond , said. “Please, do what’s right and not what’s easy.”
Democrats made redistricting reform one of their priorities while campaigning last year, when they flipped the House and Senate from Republican control. Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, and Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, signed on as patrons to the House and Senate measures, respectively, and voted for them. The Senate already passed it, and Gov. Ralph Northam doesn’t need to sign it.
The legislature was up against a tight deadline to pass anti-gerrymandering legislation. The state’s congressional and General Assembly districts will be redrawn next year after the 2020 census. At stake is the boundary setting that determines which political party will have the best chance to hold the balance of power for the next decade.
An amendment to the Virginia Constitution must pass the General Assembly twice with the same language in consecutive years, with a general election between the votes, before going on the November statewide ballot. Then it must be approved by a majority of voters to become part of the constitution.
For a while, passage of the measure seemed uncertain. The Black Caucus has largely opposed the constitutional amendment on the grounds that it didn’t go far enough to ensure minority voices are represented in the map-drawing process. The caucus has been vocal about its opposition since last year, when the proposal was first introduced.
On Thursday, two members of the caucus gave speeches imploring their colleagues not to vote for the amendment.
“I have a responsibility not just to myself, but to every underrepresented voice that will come long after me to fight to make sure that during the next redistricting process in 2021 and long after that, their perspective and unique experiences are brought to this floor,” Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, said, adding that passage of the amendment has the effect of silencing black legislators and the underserved people they represent.
Black legislators say they have made their concerns known loudly and clearly for a year but felt like their criticisms have been dismissed, misrepresented or contorted into a false narrative that they don’t want redistricting reform.
“We are saying now is not the time for moderation and compromises that usually ends up with black and brown issues being left on the cutting room floor so we can claim bipartisanship,” said Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News.
With just days left in the legislative session, they had their Democratic colleagues’ ears. House Democrats pitched a last-minute proposal to change the constitutional amendment with language they said would better protect the interests of minorities and would create a commission that doesn’t include any legislators.
“This is an opportunity for everyone in this body to vote on a truly independent, nonpartisan, citizen-led redistricting commission,” said Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, who presented the alternative.
It failed on the House floor.
Republicans kept the pressure on Democrats to stick to the constitutional amendment most of them voted for last year because they said it ensured that redistricting guardrails would be put in place in a way that can’t be changed next year.
Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, voted for the amendment last year but voted against it this year. He took issue with legislators serving on the commission, which he said would create opportunities for “gridlock” if they don’t like the results. He said he supports redistricting reform and favors a nonpartisan commission.
“Unfortunately, I no longer believe this resolution attains the height of perfection needed to safeguard all Virginia voters,” Hurst said in a statement ahead of the vote.
Virginia is close to joining a few other states that have created commissions to draw political maps in an effort to remove the power of redistricting from the legislatures.
The amendment the legislature passed would create a bipartisan commission made up of 16 members. Eight members would be legislators — two each from the minority and majority parties of both House and Senate. The other eight would be citizens that the legislature would pick from a group selected by a panel of judges.
The commission would submit a map to the legislature for an up-or-down vote without changing the map. If the General Assembly doesn’t approve a map, the Virginia Supreme Court would take over.
Opponents of the measure took issue with the court drawing maps, because they said Republicans have been appointing justices for years, so they worried that would produce partisan maps.
There is legislation to accompany the amendment to establish criteria for drawing the political maps. The rules require preservation of communities of interest, equal opportunity for minorities, not favoring any political party, and districts that are similar in population and are compact that follow political boundaries as much as possible.
Supporters of the constitutional amendment have acknowledged it’s not perfect. But they say it’s far better than the current process, which is the General Assembly drawing the maps. This allows for the party in power to tilt political power further in its favor by diluting the voting power of the minority party or forcing out political foes via redistricting. This is how Virginia ends up with districts carved up into odd shapes.
“I see nothing wrong with reaching for perfection,” said House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, who voted for the amendment last year but voted against it Friday.
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who sponsored the House measure, said he believed in the proposal from the beginning, when Republicans first introduced it.
But he said he started second guessing himself because his fellow Democrats were the biggest opponents to the constitutional amendment while Republicans — who attacked him during last fall’s election, accusing him of being a socialist — were his biggest allies.
“I do think it’s a good product,” VanValkenberg said. “I do think it moves us forward.”
