Virginia lacks enough doctors to diagnose and care for older folks with dementia, a situation that will only worsen as the number of Virginians with just one form of the disease is expected to rise 27% in five years, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Given the increasing number of individuals who are currently living and will develop the disease, it is a public health crisis,” said Marie Kolendo, senior executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia and Greater Richmond chapters.
“While what’s going on today with COVID-19 is important, we need to be aware and still need to focus on this public health crisis and how we can support individuals who are concerned about the disease,” she said.
The association released its annual facts and figures report on Wednesday and said 15 out of 100 Virginians who are 65 or older have Alzheimer’s dementia. By 2025, the figure is expected to rise to 19 out of 100.
Virginia is not alone in being unprepared to handle a rise in dementia diseases, which now affect 5 million Americans.
“We can say it’s a public health issue, but people don’t understand that until they know the facts and figures and the numbers and how that is going to grow,” Kolendo said.
Diagnosing and providing dementia care falls mostly to primary care physicians. The report found that half of the doctors believe the medical profession and their colleagues are not prepared to meet the expected increase.
About a third of the primary care doctors said they never or only sometimes feel comfortable answering patients’ questions about dementia.
“I certainly agree with what they reported of us, primary care doctors, being on the frontline,” said Dr. Elizabeth Polk with Carilion Clinic. “I think we are certainly well positioned to see it, and be able to diagnose it, and I do see what they say about some of us might not be comfortable doing it.”
Polk said she received very little training about dementia during medical school, and during 20 years of practice she has seen both an increasing number of patients with dementia and a greater willingness by patients and their families to ask about memory loss.
She said when she wrote the curriculum for third-year students at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, she included one day a week for six weeks on geriatric training, including observing a full assessment for dementia.
Kolendo said the association hopes to see more training of both students and practitioners, as well as better education of government leaders on the emotional, physical and financial toll that Alzheimer’s and other dementias exact on individuals, families and society.
“When individuals and government agencies come together on a cause like is happening today, then there are more dollars associated with it,” she said. “In the study, it talked about the fact there aren’t enough geriatricians, there aren’t enough individuals who are trained, so would medical schools and colleges and universities spend and allocate more money toward training doctors and health care workers to make dementia care training more accessible?”
Kolendo said if that type of training were part of continuing medical education credits, it would go a long way toward helping educate primary care doctors.
Polk said the Alzheimer’s Association plays a role in connecting families to community resources and in understanding the disease, but doctors could use more information on what is available and how to access it.
And she sees a role for the association in educating doctors and patients on prevention.
“There are a lot of general lifestyle things people could do to help prevent dementia from happening, like eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly and getting adequate sleep,” Polk said. “Talking about those things and understanding that relationship more would be helpful.”
Her third wish is to have more cognitive screening tools available.
Polk said she already does two simple tests — remembering a few words and drawing a clock face — during annual wellness exams for patients 65 and older.
“It’s interesting how that can pick up a lot of things. If they don’t do well on that or struggle in any way with that, you can asked more questions,” she said. But there is more screening that could help.
Polk said that dementia can be managed by primary care doctors but that caregivers and families need support. She said she always refers them to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Kolendo said not all doctors are aware of the support the association can provide.
“I like the fact that primary care physicians are acknowledging they need more help, they need more training, because I believe that will help us to make the cases we need at the health care system’s level to provide them with that training,” she said. “It’s all about supporting the families that are caring for someone with the disease or the individual with the disease.”
Kolendo said families are always welcome to contact the association for information and support through alz.org or the helpline 800-272-3900.
