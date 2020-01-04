Wades Supermarket, the landmark Christiansburg independent supermarket, will be open Sunday for its final day after more than 69 years in business.
“It was just a matter of profitability at this point,” said owner Greg Wade, 55. “It hasn’t been profitable for a considerable amount of time and it just felt like it was just time.”
The business has been in Wade’s family for three generations. “I greatly appreciate our customer following, our employees and vendors that supported us through the years,” he said. With the proliferation of big box stores, “there’s just not much room for the little man anymore. ”
At its peak the company ran seven grocery stores. One by one, starting in 1998, they have closed. The Christiansburg store, the original, was the last one still open.
“Our family spent a long time trying to the right thing and taking care of the community in many different ways.” Shutting down the business was a hard decision, Wade said. “To me it’s like losing a child.”
In a Facebook post made Saturday to announce the closing, Wade wrote that he had many great memories of his time in the business, from childhood to now. “I will treasure those forever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.