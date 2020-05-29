An additional 2 acres will be added to the Wood Haven Technology Park after a residential property was purchased in the fall.
The Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facility Authority purchased the 2 acre parcel that will allow for a more natural buffer and gradual slope, said John Hull, executive director. The home on the property will be demolished.
The planned technology park encompasses more than 100 acres of land in the 7600 and 7900 blocks of Wood Haven Road, and the 7200 block of Thirlane Road.
The land was bought for about $5.3 million more than three years ago in a joint project by Roanoke County, Roanoke and Salem through the Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facility Authority.
Construction on the site has been ongoing. This summer, crews will pave the entrance road, Innovation Drive, and continue work on installing gutters and extending water and sewer utility lines. The authority is currently planning the 53-acre pad, but has not yet bid out the project, Hull said.
No businesses or tenants have been secured for the park, but the authority already has begun marketing the site.
Hull said the authority wants to create a prepared site that will attract large-scale industries and investors to the region.
“The region does not have a deep inventory of prepared sites,” Hull said. “And without prepared real estate, the region lacks the ability to attract looks, much less investment. It’s really important to not just have real estate, but prepared real estate.”
The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning of the additional 2 acres at its meeting Tuesday. The property sits along Wood Haven Road and was surrounded on three sides by the technology park.
Director of Planning Philip Thompson said the addition will allow the authority to push the pad site further away from Wood Haven Road and construct a much gentler slope to the site. The additional space also will preserve more trees and natural vegetation in the 100-foot buffer area between the development and the road.
When the board initially approved the rezoning of the park in July 2018, neighbors expressed concern about increased truck traffic on the nearby roads causing safety hazards. Others questioned whether the authority would be able to attract such a large investment to the site and whether it was the most suitable location.
At that time, Supervisor Martha Hooker cast the lone dissenting vote on the board. The Catawba District representative was conflicted based on a belief the move could lead to more jobs, she said, but ultimately sided with the concerned neighbors of the proposed park.
On Tuesday, she joined fellow board members in approving the latest rezoning.
“I believe this additional parcel will enhance the master plan,” Hooker said. “I think it will be much more appealing from street level.”
On Tuesday, the board also approved refinancing the $10 million taxable revenue bond the authority used to purchase the Wood Haven property. The three localities will share a total net savings of about $950,000. Roanoke County's share will be about $423,000, with most of the savings coming in 2021 and 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.