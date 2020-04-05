Cities and towns across the Roanoke and New River valleys have seen an increase in absentee voting for the upcoming May 5 elections.
Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Department of Elections encouraged residents to vote absentee in the May and June elections to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at polling places. State law requires voters to provide a reason for voting absentee, but the Department of Elections has extended that to every voter because of the pandemic.
Voters can choose reason “2A My disability or illness” on their absentee ballots. This designation does not require supplemental documentation.
Salem Registrar Dana Oliver said the city is averaging 85 to 100 absentee ballot requests per day. She said her office has already received more than 700 ballots. In the 2016 municipal election, Oliver said the city had 81 absentee ballots out of 1,888 total voters.
Salem has three city council seats up for election May 5.
In Radford, nine candidates — four for city council and five for the school board — are running for two openings on each governing body.
The city has sent out 175 absentee applications since March 20, already more than the 115 absentee votes cast in the 2018 election that included a mayoral race, Radford Registrar Tracy Howard said.
There are roughly 10,000 registered voters in the city, and turnout for the 2018 local election was around 2,600 votes. Howard said he expects fewer votes will be cast this time around.
“It’s not a mayoral race, there’s been less campaigning. ... And I think people are going to be less likely to come out while all of this [COVID-19] is still going on,” he said.
Based on the amount of requests his office has already received, Howard said he’s hopeful between 1,000 and 1,500 absentee ballots will be sent out before the election.
Howard is strongly encouraging voters to use the method as opposed to voting at the polls because it would help alleviate the strain election workers face amid the pandemic.
Town offices have seen smaller increases in absentee ballot requests. Kay Chitwood, general registrar in Franklin County, said her office has not seen a large surge. Boones Mill and Rocky Mount each have three town council seats on the ballot.
Vinton has seen an increase in absentee voters, Roanoke County Registrar Anna Cloeter said, but she did not describe it as a surge because of the general low turnout in Vinton’s elections. The registrar’s office issued more than 25 absentee ballots for the town election as of early last week, she said.
That number is four times greater than the total number of absentee ballots cast in the town’s last election, which was held in May 2018. During that election, five voters marked and returned absentee ballots while 117 voted in person at their precincts on election day for a total turnout of 122, Cloeter said.
Vinton’s mayor and two city council seats are up for election next month.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot from a local registrar’s office is 5 p.m. April 28. The deadline to register to vote and to submit address and name changes is April 13.
Staff writers Sam Wall and Mike Allen contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.