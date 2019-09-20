Deer hunting is sport, and like all sports, score is kept and records stored. Some standards, we may be safe to assume, nobody is liable to ever break.
Clyde Roberts holds one such record. Has there ever or will there ever be anyone who has gotten more than his money’s worth out of a $5 Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries lifetime hunting license than Roberts did?
Roberts was 65 when he retired from Rubatex in Bedford. His son Mike had bought him a gun in hopes his father could cotton to a new hobby once he was free of the working world.
Clyde bought his own lifetime permit. He harvested his last deer last season at age 105.
Widely acknowledged as the continent’s oldest active hunter, Roberts would have celebrated his 106th birthday in late October and been in the woods for another deer season, which had been in his plans.
Those plans were interrupted by the Evington resident’s death Sept. 10, a peaceful event.
“He closed his eyes and went right straight to heaven,” Mike Roberts said.
The elder Roberts was sent on his way with a .270-caliber cartridge tucked safely in his pocket, his son said.
There is no question the old hunter knew how to put a bullet where it was supposed to go.
“From when he was age 100 to 105 he punched tags on 13 deer. When he was 100, he killed five deer, three of which were bucks, while hunting by himself from his own tree stand 20 feet above the ground,” Mike Roberts said.
To say this particular sportsmen was widely admired is close to understatement.
“Our [Virginia] hunting community has lost a true pillar and pioneer,” the notice at the Star City Whitetails Facebook page read. “Clyde Roberts has left us for better hunting ground.”
The post noted that a recent conversation with Roberts’ grandson indicated the venerable deer tracker had not been feeling his best but “the hope was he would be back in the woods this fall chasing his passion.”
The obituary offered perspective.
“Living in the shadow of the cross, Mr. Roberts was an inspiration to his immediate family, church families, neighbors, friends, and the hundreds of thousands of sportsmen coast-to-coast who came to know him through numerous magazine articles and various forms of social media.”
Reaction from fellow outdoorsmen followed on the blog.
“Such a true Inspiration to the hunting community and the great outdoors,” Ron Poe wrote. “He certainly will be missed but his legacy will live on.” Added Jonathan Spence: “We will miss him greatly! He was such a good man!”
A fine shot too, as we already know.
During one muzzleloading season, Roberts downed a nice buck, the feat noted in a newspaper sports page brief.
“Observers say he killed the buck with one well-placed shot at 100 yards.”
Roberts was only 103 at the time.
The top kill for the clear-eyed senior may have come in 2016. As former Roanoke Times outdoors writer Bill Cochran described it in a feature story a year later, Roberts shot what was described then as the best buck of this life, an eight-pointer, while on an Election Day hunt with granddaughter Christin Elliott.
She reacted to the accomplishment in a blog post, writing the hunt was “awe-inspiring. The hunt of my lifetime.”
In the same article, Roberts said people ask him about his longevity.
“I tell them it was all about hard work and living for the Lord.”
Roberts walked that walk even during hunting season.
“Even while on hunting trips to Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho, Clyde remained in camp on the Sabbath,” Mike wrote in a profile for a national magazine.
Thinking about that lifetime license amused Clyde Roberts from time to time.
“I suppose the state fish and game folks figured anyone retiring would not be around long enough for them to lose money,” he told Cochran. “I have hunted and trapped on that $5 license for decades.”
It is not a pun to state Roberts was grandfathered in. The cheapo $5 permit was long since discontinued, but the old gentleman kept right on hunting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.