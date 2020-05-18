The Covid-19 outbreak has impacted most every business around the world, and The Roanoke Times is no exception. As I’m sure you realize, the majority of our revenue in the media business comes from advertising. You also must know the majority of the businesses that normally advertise with us have been closed for an extended period of time recently, so to say we have been impacted is a tremendous understatement.
We know how important our role is in bringing information to the communities we serve, and we continue to be extremely proud of our team and the work they have produced over these difficult circumstances. We are equally thankful to our customers, who have been both understanding of the new challenges as well as engaged in the content we produce; our audience numbers have never been higher.
I’m sure you have noticed nearly every business has made adjustments to these new times, and today I’m letting you know about an adjustment we are going to make next week. The Roanoke Times will give a lot of our folks here who typically work Memorial Day the day off, as we will not produce a printed newspaper on that Monday, May 25. Historically, Memorial Day is a light news day, certainly a light advertising day, and honestly a light readership day because folks are usually out and about enjoying the sunshine. So when we were looking for ways to keep our heads above water during these crazy times, hitting the pause button for a day made sense, and hitting it on this specific day made the most sense.
Of course, our newsroom still will cover the news as we always do, 365 days a year. We will produce our e-edition (the digital replica of the printed newspaper) for that Monday — as we do every day — and keep our website, www.roanoke.com, up to date. As a reminder, this would be a terrific opportunity for you to make sure you have registered on our website for full access to both, as it’s included in your print subscription price. If you need any help getting registered, please send us an email at customer@roanoke.com and we would be happy to assist you. I want to thank you for your understating during these difficult circumstances, and assure you that all of us here at The Roanoke Times look forward to everything getting back to normal just as soon as possible. As always, thanks for reading.
