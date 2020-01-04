Newly empowered Democrats are hoping to have a productive General Assembly session that begins this week. Lawmakers could begin filing legislation ahead of the session beginning in mid-November, and they already have submitted more than 700 bills.
The 60-day session convenes Wednesday, and legislators will have until Jan. 17 to file their bills.
In 2018, when the legislature last convened for its longer session, General Assembly members filed 2,778 pieces of legislation, excluding purely ceremonial resolutions. Of those, 919 passed, 1,530 were killed and 209 were carried over to the 2019 session.
Here’s a look at some of the bills filed by lawmakers from Western Virginia.
Green New Deal
When Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, introduced a bill last year calling for Virginia to transition to a 100% clean energy economy by 2051, Republicans made a show of quashing it.
The mobilization effort across the country for clean energy and jobs has not gone away. Rasoul has reintroduced a Green New Deal to move Virginia away from fossil fuels.
The bill, H B 77, includes a moratorium on approving any new power plants that burn fossil fuels, and a requirement that 80% of electric utilities’ sales be generated from clean fuels from between 2028 and 2035. Sales would have to be entirely from clean sources by 2036.
His Green New Deal last session attracted 24 patrons — all Democrats — but it stayed in a subcommittee.
State health insurance marketplace
Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, is carrying S B 226 to create the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange to transition Virginia away from using the federal health insurance marketplace to a state health insurance marketplace.
Several other states have worked on creating their own marketplaces with the mindset that state-based health insurance exchanges enroll more residents and keep premiums lower than the federal exchange.
Elections and campaigns
In the few days before the start of the regular General Assembly session, lawmakers can take campaign contributions, but information about donors and amounts isn’t available to the public until after the session ends.
Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, introduced SB 217, which would require lawmakers and those holding statewide office to report contributions over $1,000 received during a period beginning Jan. 1 and ending the day before the first day of the regular session of the General Assembly.
He also filed SB 57 that would extend electronic campaign finance reporting to all boards of supervisors, city council and local constitutional offices in the commonwealth. These records are available in-person, but Suetterlein said it’s important to increase availability to the public.
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, submitted SB 113, which would remove the requirement that voters show a form of identification containing a photograph in order to vote. Voters would have numerous other documents they could show, including other government documents, bank statements and student identification cards .
Opioid crisis
When Virginia passed legislation in 2017 that authorized the operation of needle exchanges in Virginia, it came with a sunset clause, meaning the law would expire in June 2020.
Rasoul filed HB 378 that would repeal that sunset. Roanoke is set to open its harm reduction program, which will include a needle exchange, in January. It’ll be the fourth program in Virginia.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, is sponsoring SB 52, to have the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services work with community services boards, hospitals and telemedicine networks to establish a two-year pilot program in the Southside to provide comprehensive treatment and recovery services to uninsured or underinsured people suffering from opioid addiction.
Jail deaths
More than 50 inmates have killed themselves in Virginia jails in the past five years, and Suetterlein wants to examine the problem more closely.
His SB 215 would have the board of corrections make public on its website an annual report summarizing the jail death reviews conducted by the board.
The bill also says the report should note any trends or similarities among the deaths and present recommendations on policy changes to reduce the number of deaths.
Scenic rivers
Two lawmakers have filed bills to adopt two rivers in Virginia’s Scenic Rivers Program, which serves to protect rivers valued for their recreational and historic features.
Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, submitted HB 5 to designate a 30-mile segment of the Clinch River in Tazewell County, and Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, filed HB 282 to designate a 19-mile stretch of the Maury River in Rockbridge County.
School construction
Last year, Stanley launched a push to come up with ideas to fix the commonwealth’s crumbling schools. Most of his bills failed , but he is reintroducing them.
He filed SB 6 to put on the November 2020 general election ballot a referendum on the question of whether the General Assembly should issue $3 billion in state general obligation bonds for the purpose of building or upgrading schools. The purpose would be to gauge the preference of the people.
Another bill, SB 5, requires the board of education to establish minimum standards for the construction of modern public school buildings for the purpose of ensuring children receive positive educational outcomes.
His SB 4 would create a fund used to repair or replace school roofs.
Student journalists
Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg, is resuming his fight to stop schools from censoring student media.
The TV journalist-turned-lawmaker filed HB 36 that would guarantee that students at a public middle school or high school or public institution of higher education have the right to exercise freedom of speech and the press in school-sponsored media.
A similar bill he submitted last year died in a subcommittee on a tie vote.
Litter Tax
Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, filed HB 302 to repeal the Virginia Litter Tax.
The annual tax is imposed on every person engaged in business as a manufacturer, wholesaler, distributor or retailer of certain products.
Businesses must pay $10 per business location, and an additional $15 for each location that manufactures, sells or distributes groceries, soft drinks or beer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.