BLACKSBURG — A pond faces Arlean Lambert’s house just off Bishop Road on the northern edge of town. Canada geese frequent her driveway. And as she sips water poured from a pitcher flavored with a few slices of lemon and mint leaves, she is briefly distracted by another bird that she says is there for a fishing stop.
Lambert’s crown jewel, however, is on the other side of her home: a 5-acre community garden where tomatoes and squash are just some of the crops grown there. The garden also features a greenhouse and collections of bee hives cared for by a local keeper.
Lambert recently made a move that she hopes helps keep the garden around for generations to come. She donated the garden to the town of Blacksburg, which she said gives the space access to town water and places it in the town’s park inventory.
Lambert said the garden may have never even happened had it not been for some conversations with her son, Jacob, more than 20 years ago when he was in college.
Lambert’s home previously belonged to her late parents who she said bought the property during the early 1970s. Following her father’s death in 1996, she said, her son began urging her to think about the property’s future.
Lambert, who lived in New Jersey at the time, said she initially told her son that the topic wasn’t pertinent at the time. But she said he persisted and pointed out the fact that Blacksburg was growing.
“‘Well, you’ve go to,’” Lambert said she recalled Jacob telling her about taking over her parent’s home. “‘They’ll come in there and tear it down and build a big box store.’”
Lambert’s mother died in 2003. In her mother’s will, Lambert said, she was the first to be given the option to take over the Blacksburg house.
Lambert said she was initially uncertain about exactly what to do with the property. But after some time, a person who worked for the town told her that the YMCA is often looking for space for a community garden.
Following her retirement as a school librarian in 2009, Lambert returned to Blacksburg and — in partnership with the YMCA at Virginia Tech — launched what is now known as the Hale Community Garden.
“I’m glad I came back,” Lambert said. “Jacob changed my life.”
The garden is also now managed by Live, Work, Eat, Gather Inc., a nonprofit also involved in the revitalization of the old Price’s Fork Elementary School.
The old school is being transformed into a space for affordable housing and dining using locally grown foods.
“We’re not doing any real programmatic changes, but now we have a way to sustain it for the future,” said Jenny Schwanke, the head gardener who is helping manage the Hale plot.
The Hale garden is comprised of more than 70 plots that are rented out to gardeners.
A significant number of them over the years have been international professors and students.
The garden has also been the site of numerous university capstone projects and thousands of hours of volunteer work.
Members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and students in a civic agriculture and food system program at the university are among the garden’s users, Schwanke said.
The garden regularly hosts potlucks, where the growers gather to share meals prepared with their harvest.
Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith described the garden as “very, very holistic.”
“It is a wonderfully generous gift. It’s been functioning for several years now,” Hager-Smith said. “It forms a lovely legacy, a tribute to Arlean and her family.”
Hager-Smith said the garden contributes to the town’s efforts to promote sustainability.
“This is emblematic of that,” she said.
Hager-Smith pointed to the recent passage of an ordinance that significantly expanded the keeping of backyard hens. She also pointed to an effort by the town to be recognized as a monarch locality, or a municipality making efforts to build habitats for the monarch butterfly.