When Executive Director Debbie Denison walks into Roanoke Area Ministries’ facility — a 115-year-old decommissioned Catholic church and school — she sees a large room filled with comfortable seating, books, games, snacks and space for guests to curl up on sleeping mats. The area serves as RAM’s day shelter for the homeless, and is a quiet refuge from the streets. She also sees a secure office for the shelter manager and volunteers, and private offices for workers who screen applicants for emergency financial assistance.
In the shelter’s spacious dining room, sunlight pours in on tables set for lunch, and from the sleek commercial kitchen comes the scent of cooked-from-scratch food, all donated by local businesses. The food — which includes produce, bakery items and fancy cuts of meat — is stored in a walk-in freezer and refrigerator, and the meal is free and available to anyone, every day of the year.
In 2018, RAM House, as the shelter is known, served 33,724 meals to 2,640 individuals. It also operates a clothing closet for the homeless and a day labor program for local employers who need casual workers.
For years after the charity began using the building in 1987, the floor of the shelter was covered in dingy carpeting and the worn-out couches were propped up on concrete blocks, Denison said. Those applying for financial aid had to climb the stairs to the old balcony — where offices had been squeezed into the converted space — and relate their personal information for everyone to hear. Volunteers who checked guests into the shelter sat at a small desk near the front door, exposed to the weather when the door opened. In the cramped kitchen, where the meals consisted of fare such as sandwiches and beans and cornbread, the food was stored in a hallway lined with donated home appliances that frequently broke down.
All these changes have happened on Denison’s watch. Denison, 66, came to RAM in 1985 as the administrative assistant to then-director Wendy Moore. Denison said her daughter had just started school, and she was looking for part-time work.
“I wouldn’t be where I was if not for Wendy Moore,” Denison said. She had office experience, but had been out of the workforce for a few years and Moore took a chance on her.
After serving in that position for 15 years under a handful of other directors — including a second stint with Moore — Denison became a co-director of the agency, along with former employees Kathy Ryder and Diane Dickson. In 2004, she was hired as executive director in her own right.
In January, Denison is set to retire.
Denison grew up in Salem as the second oldest in a family of six children and graduated from Andrew Lewis High School. She married for the first time at 19, and has one child and two grandchildren. She thought about retirement for several years, she said, before recently deciding the time was right.
“I’m retirement age,” she said, and after a lifetime spent caring for a variety of relatives and friends, as well as tending to the needs of everyone who walks through RAM’s doors, “I want to do something for myself for a change,” she said.
The charity was founded by nine local churches in 1971, as a way to deliver surplus food to the elderly and disabled and to coordinate services for people who were in need but didn’t qualify for government aid.
RAM acts as a screening agency for its member churches and businesses, which now number 41 and 50, respectively.
In 1984, the charity began a partnership with The Roanoke Times to raise money for the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which provides help for those who are in danger of becoming homeless due to a sudden financial crisis.
“It’s been a good partnership,” Denison said. “I don’t know how we would have done it without the newspaper.”
Today, the annual Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund drive is the charity’s biggest fundraiser.
In 2018, the Emergency Financial Assistance Program gave out $206,991 in aid to 4,676 people who needed help with rent, utilities or prescriptions.
The number of recipients usually tops 5,000, but fewer people were helped last year and the year before, Denison said, because there was only one employee to screen them. Some applicants had to be turned away. This year, she said, the agency is back up to two screeners.
Of the amount of money given out, $147,856 came from the Good Neighbors Fund — slightly down from the $149,669 raised in 2017 — and the rest from grants. Contributions to the fund come entirely from the newspaper’s readers, and every penny donated goes toward helping the poor. None of it is spent on operating costs.
Donors often tuck notes into the envelopes along with their contributions, Denison said, and it’s obvious that much of the money comes from those who have limited means themselves. People look forward to giving to the Good Neighbors Fund drive, she said, because “they know where it’s going. One hundred percent of it stays local.”
Denison said the project she is most proud of is the $350,000 upgrade to the shelter and kitchen, which was completed in 2004. The building is now more comfortable and functional for guests, volunteers and staff.
Denison said whoever takes her place needs plenty of patience, “and they’ll have to be very flexible. You never know what to expect when you walk in that front door.”
During her time at RAM, Denison said, “I’ve been a nurse, a therapist and a cook; I’ve worn a lot of different hats. It gets overwhelming sometimes.”
Patrick Patterson, the RAM board member in charge of finding Denison’s replacement, said Denison “has the strongest support for those who have less than most.”
Whoever succeeds her “will have to have that passion and love.”
The successful applicant will also have to be knowledgeable about Roanoke and about RAM, he added.
The best part of the job, Denison said, “is when people come back and thank us.”
She also enjoys it when those who went to school or got married in the former Our Lady of Nazareth church and school stop by and share their memories of the place, she said.
Denison plans to spend time with her grandchildren, but said “retirement is likely going to be a shock to my system. I have to learn to relax. RAM has probably not seen the last of me.”
After all, she said, the agency always needs volunteers.
Patterson agreed. “I don’t see her completely stepping out,” he said.
In the search for Denison’s replacement, “we’ve cast a wide net,” he said.
“It’s been an overwhelming response. We’ve looked at both young and seasoned executives.”
When the application process closed at the end of October, the list had been winnowed down to 20 individuals, Patterson said. He expects to announce the name of the successful candidate by Dec. 1, so the new executive director will have a chance to work with Denison before she leaves.
Over the coming weeks, The Roanoke Times will publish a series of articles about some of the people who have been helped by the Go\od Neighbors Fund. Readers often ask to give directly to those profiled, but donations cannot be earmarked for individuals. Other articles will focus on volunteers who help RAM House operate.
Donations can be made by clipping the form that appears in the newspaper’s print edition and returning it with cash or a check. Online donations should be made through RAM House’s website, www.raminc.org.
The names of donors and honorees will receive a thank-you card from RAM. Those who give over $100 will get a personal letter.
