At least one new face will be on the Roanoke School Board come July 1 after one incumbent decided not to reapply earlier this month. Seven people applied for the two upcoming vacancies.
The appointees, who will be chosen by the Roanoke City Council, will serve three-year terms. The application window closed March 10.
School board member Eli Jamison reapplied, while Bill Hopkins decided to forgo his chance for a third and final term. The city council typically reappoints incumbents.
Hopkins, a lawyer, said Wednesday that he thought it was time for somebody else to step into the role. He has served on the board since 2014.
“I’ve enjoyed my service on the board … it’s been interesting and rewarding, but it’s time to step aside,” he said.
Jamison has served on the board since 2017. She is an assistant professor within the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech. She’s also held various other roles in higher education and is a leadership and organizational management consultant for regional businesses.
The other six applicants are:
n Grace Church, who is involved with her grandchildren’s schools and is treasurer of local nonprofit Points of Diversity.
n Justin Hunts, a school resource officer for Roanoke County.
n Cheryl Mosley, director of operations for Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Community Solutions Center and Roanoke Cultural Endowment board member.
n Natasha Saunders, director of multicultural affairs for Roanoke College and co-founder and CEO of Trifecta, a nonprofit dedicated to youth empowerment and community sustainability.
n James Settle, a former Roanoke teacher who now works in commercial real estate and is president of the Wasena Neighborhood Forum.
n Katrina Wood, an involved parent and local activist with experience in PTAs and school volunteering.
City attorney Dan Callaghan said council has not determined yet how to move forward with the appointment process amid the pandemic. The council typically holds interviews and gathers public input.
Roanoke is one of the few localities in Virginia — along with Salem — where the governing body appoints school board members instead of allowing voters to choose in an election.
