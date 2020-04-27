nh fire 042820 p01

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded shortly before 6 p.m. Monday to a house fire in the 1600 block of Loudon Avenue.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

Cooking left unattended started a fire in an occupied home in northwest Roanoke on Monday evening, officials said, but no one was injured.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said the blaze began shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of Loudon Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a two-story home emitting heavy smoke.

Five people were inside the house when the fire started, and they were alerted of the blaze by a neighbor, according to a news release.

All five were able to get out safely and did not require treatment at the scene, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue.

Perdue said the family was displaced Monday night, but she did not have information about their arrangements.

According to officials, the fire caused approximately $40,000 in damage.

