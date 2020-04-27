Cooking left unattended started a fire in an occupied home in northwest Roanoke on Monday evening, officials said, but no one was injured.
Roanoke Fire-EMS said the blaze began shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of Loudon Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a two-story home emitting heavy smoke.
Five people were inside the house when the fire started, and they were alerted of the blaze by a neighbor, according to a news release.
All five were able to get out safely and did not require treatment at the scene, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue.
Perdue said the family was displaced Monday night, but she did not have information about their arrangements.
According to officials, the fire caused approximately $40,000 in damage.
