James Leslie “Jake” Viar, who rose from patrolman to interim chief during his 46 years with the Roanoke Police Department, died Sunday. He was 89.
In the many positions Viar held in the department, he was perhaps best known for his ability to communicate with anyone, whether it was encouraging a crime victim or extracting a confession from a murder suspect.
“Dad was one of the people who cared about everybody,” said one of his three sons, Matt Viar, a retired commander with the Roanoke County Police Department. “To him, there was no social class, no race ... He never had an attitude that anyone was beneath him.”
After growing up in southeast Roanoke, Viar joined the force in 1952 and soon began to thrive in an environment that regularly shows the messy underside of society, leading to burnout and early retirement by many police officers.
But Viar kept “a broad perspective on life” and never lost sight of the positive things in the community, Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell said.
“He had a love for the city of Roanoke,” Caldwell said. “I think that’s what kept him going.”
Just as strong, Matt Viar said, was his father’s love of the job.
“I don’t think it ever left his blood,” he said. After he retired in 1998, Viar would carefully comb through the newspaper each morning to keep up with the news on police cases as if he was still sifting through a crime scene.
As a major in the detective division, Viar had a close relationship with the late Police Chief M. David Hooper, becoming second in command at the department in a way that often went unnoticed.
“He was an unsung hero,” Caldwell said. “He was the power behind the throne. He didn’t get the publicity or the credit on the outside, but he was the key associate that Chief Hooper relied on.”
When Hooper fell ill and later died, Viar was named acting chief in January 1997, a position he held for the next 14 months until a new chief was hired. He then retired at the age of 67.
Throughout his career, Viar “had a tremendous network of sources” on both sides of the law, Caldwell said.
“I think Jake knew about more skeletons in people’s closets than any person in Roanoke,” the prosecutor said. When it came to acquiring information, “he knew which buttons to push,” Matt Viar said.
Although all three of his sons went into police work — David and Kerry are retired sergeants with the Roanoke Police Department — Matt Viar said they were never pressured to follow in his footsteps.
“As a matter of fact, he was adamant that we not,” Viar said, perhaps because he was aware of the long hours and emotional toll the job would claim.
But a shared respect for their father, as well as what Viar joked was a common stubborn streak, led all three to become police officers.
In the days before the police department had a civilian public affairs officer, Viar would go through the incident reports each morning and peck out news releases on his typewriter.
JoAnne Poindexter, a retired Roanoke Times reporter who covered police and court house news in the 1970s, called him “a reporter’s police officer,” who was often willing to share tips.
It was the kind of openness that made Viar so well-connected throughout the Roanoke Valley.
“I would say that he was a community police officer, because he knew people, not only the ones that committed crimes, but the ones who didn’t,” Poindexter said. “He could talk to anybody.”
