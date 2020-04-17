The South Roanoke Nursing Home has informed residents and their families that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Katie Curfiss, the administrator of the Franklin Road home, said in a letter that a certified nursing assistant notified them Thursday afternoon of the test result, and after confirming it with the health department, they began to reach out to each resident’s family and to each employee.
Curfiss said the staff member last worked on Monday and did not have an elevated temperature and wore personal protective equipment throughout the shift.
“We are also able to confirm that, at this time, no American Healthcare residents, at any of our 18 facilities, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, nor are there any other suspected cases in either our residential or employee ranks,” she wrote.
Curfiss said that masks have been worn since April 3 and that they have been taking staff temperatures at the beginning of shifts.
“Effective immediately, we are monitoring all residents and staff with ever-more diligence. As an extra precaution, we have implemented additional temperature checks and safety protocols, above and beyond health department requirements,” she said.
Heritage Hall in Blacksburg on Monday said that a worker there had tested positive on April 10, and that there are no signs of spread to staff or residents.
The Virginia Department of Health on Friday reported there have been 66 outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities. No outbreak has been been reported in Roanoke.
The department reported as of Friday that 231 Virginians have died from the virus, up 23 from the previous day. The number of cases rose 602 to 7,491, and the number of test results received went up 2,553 to 48,997.
Harrisonburg had a jump of 95 cases, where it has reported outbreaks in both long-term care and educational settings.
