Two Republicans have entered the race for the Roanoke City Council.
Peg McGuire and Maynard Keller are the first two Republicans to announce their candidacies for the Nov. 3 election, when three seats on the seven-person council will be filled. Both are running on platforms that include support for gun owners’ rights, law enforcement, lower taxes and fewer regulations on businesses, elected school boards and for moving the municipal elections away from presidential election years.
In fact, the switch of Roanoke’s council election date from May to November, a move engineered by Democrats on the council last year, was one of the biggest reasons McGuire decided to run. Holding local elections on the same date as a presidential election would mean higher turnout, a move expected to benefit local Democrats because Roanoke generally goes heavily Democratic during November elections.
“Sitting in city council chambers, when Democrats rammed through changes to the election date, it just seemed partisan,” McGuire said. “I thought ‘something has got to change.’ I wanted to know what else they had up their sleeves.”
McGuire, 51, is a communications and media consultant who works from her home in the Deyerle neighborhood, where she lives with her husband, Joe, and two sons, both of whom are enrolled in Roanoke city schools.
Previously, she was director of communications for the Virginia Museum of Transportation and she volunteers for several community groups that include the African American Norfolk & Western Heritage Group, Virginia Children's Theatre and others. She has lived in Roanoke for 12 years and attends St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.
In the past couple of months, she has gained a bit of local renown by heading up the “Roanoke Moms Survive Corona” Facebook page, which has more than 3,200 members who share advice, parenting tips and occasional funny stories about life with families under a stay-at-home order.
Keller, 52, is a financial planner who lives in Northwest Roanoke. He and his wife, Rachel, have five children ages 15 to 26 and one granddaughter. He is an elder and rabbi at Hope of Israel Congregation in Cave Spring and a member of the Republican Jewish Coalition.
A 26-year resident of Roanoke, Keller said that he had considered running for the council after serving on citizen-led committees and task forces over the years, but, like McGuire, was particularly inspired to run after the municipal elections were moved.
He also supported the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement that swept through Virginia last year in opposition to gun laws that were being considered — and most of which were eventually passed — by the Democratic-controlled Virginia General Assembly. In December, Keller urged the city council to pass an ordinance that backed the movement, but the council never took up the issue.
“The Second Amendment movement was gaining momentum in Virginia,” Keller said, “and Roanoke City didn’t even bring it to a vote.”
Keller said that he and McGuire represent “core Republican principles” that include “personal freedom, government living within its means and [being] pro-life.”
“I think those principles resonate with a lot of people,” Keller said. “I think the majority of Roanokers would agree with them, as well.”
Keller's platform also calls for school board and planning commission members to be elected, and he wants neighborhood associations to have more sway in planning and zoning decisions.
McGuire and Keller also want to change council elections from at-large voting to a ward system in which specific neighborhoods would always be represented on the city council. McGuire noted that residents voted down a ward system in the early 1990s, but that time is right to make the change.
“It’s been almost 30 years since then, so we should revisit the issue,” McGuire said. “Some ‘superhoods’ are well-represented, but others are not.”
McGuire and Keller join a field of candidates that includes three Democrats and perhaps a few independents running for three open seats. On Saturday, the Roanoke Democratic Committee chose its slate of incumbent councilwoman Trish White-Boyd, Peter Volosin and Robert Jeffrey through an online voting system of 77 voters.
Kiesha Preston has said she plans to run as an independent candidate. Cesar Alberto has publicly said that he is running as a candidate from the Libertarian Party, but he actually filed to run as an independent, according to Andrew Cochran, Roanoke's registrar and director of elections.
Cochran said that none of the independent candidates have yet qualified for the Nov. 3 ballot, mostly because of the difficulty in obtaining the required 125 signatures as people are staying at home during the pandemic.
“There are a number of candidates whose documents are in progress,” Cochran said. The deadline to file is 7 p.m. June 9.
