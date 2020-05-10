Masons View Lane fire

Back Creek and Cave Spring station firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday morning on Masons View Lane. Two adults evacuated the home and will not be displaced by the fire. 

 Courtesy of Roanoke County Fire and Rescue

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department extinguished a fire Sunday morning at a house on Masons View Lane.

Two adults were home at the time of the fire, but they woke up to fire alarms in the house and evacuated. There were no injuries, according to the county fire department.

Back Creek and Cave Spring firefighters responded to the house around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and found smoke coming from the basement. The fire was ruled accidental due to a stove that was left on. Firefighters had the fire under control in about five minutes, the department said.

The house sustained some smoke damage, but the residents will not be displaced by the fire.

Tags

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments