Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle Friday night on Brandon Avenue Southwest, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
A second vehicle also involved after the initial incident, said Lt. JL Stephens.
The pedestrians, both adults, were taken to a hospital for treatment. Information about their conditions wasn’t immediately available.
The collision was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection with Malcolm Street Southwest.
The crash remained under investigation Friday. Officers temporarily closed part of Brandon Avenue to traffic as they assessed the scene.
