Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle Friday night on Brandon Avenue Southwest, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

A second vehicle also involved after the initial incident, said Lt. JL Stephens.

The pedestrians, both adults, were taken to a hospital for treatment. Information about their conditions wasn’t immediately available.

The collision was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection with Malcolm Street Southwest.

The crash remained under investigation Friday. Officers temporarily closed part of Brandon Avenue to traffic as they assessed the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments