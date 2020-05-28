A crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County early Thursday morning has left two dead, according to Virginia State Police.
Police responded to the crash on northbound I-81 at mile marker 167, at Buchanan, at 2:17 a.m., according to a news release.
The crash reconstruction team is on scene to determine what led to the wreck.
Law enforcement is working to notify the families of the victims.
