A crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County early Thursday morning has left two dead, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded to the crash on northbound I-81 at mile marker 167, at Buchanan, at 2:17 a.m., according to a news release.

The crash reconstruction team is on scene to determine what led to the wreck.   

Law enforcement is working to notify the families of the victims.

  

