One of the people injured after being struck by a vehicle on Brandon Avenue 11 days ago has died, Roanoke police confirmed.

McKenzie Beyers, 18, of Troutville died Tuesday from injuries suffered May 15 during a collision near the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Malcolm Street Southwest.

The investigation is continuing and no charges have been placed, police said Tuesday.

Two people were struck at about 7:15 p.m. A second vehicle was involved after the initial collision, a police officer said at the time.

The name and condition of the second person struck in the crash has not been made public.

Tags

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Recommended for you

Load comments