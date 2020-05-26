One of the people injured after being struck by a vehicle on Brandon Avenue 11 days ago has died, Roanoke police confirmed.
McKenzie Beyers, 18, of Troutville died Tuesday from injuries suffered May 15 during a collision near the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Malcolm Street Southwest.
The investigation is continuing and no charges have been placed, police said Tuesday.
Two people were struck at about 7:15 p.m. A second vehicle was involved after the initial collision, a police officer said at the time.
The name and condition of the second person struck in the crash has not been made public.
