A man was shot multiple times early Sunday in Roanoke, police said.

Just after midnight, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Williamson Road Northwest, according to a news release. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds; he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition and name were not released.

Everyone involved in the shooting has been identified, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 344-8500 or text 274637; begin the text with "RoanokePD."

