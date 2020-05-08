Crews responding to an apartment fire in northwest Roanoke early Friday found one person dead in the unit, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
First responders were dispatched at 2:15 a.m. to the 2300 block of Tuckawana Circle. They found smoke and heat damage in a second-floor apartment, where they also found a person who had died, according to a news release. The fire was already out when crews arrived, the release said.
The medical examiner will investigate the cause of death.
The fire, contained to the single apartment, was a result of unattended cooking, according to the release. No other people were injured or displaced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.