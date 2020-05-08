Crews responding to an apartment fire in northwest Roanoke early Friday found one person dead in the unit, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

First responders were dispatched at 2:15 a.m. to the 2300 block of Tuckawana Circle. They found smoke and heat damage in a second-floor apartment, where they also found a person who had died, according to a news release. The fire was already out when crews arrived, the release said.

The medical examiner will investigate the cause of death.

The fire, contained to the single apartment, was a result of unattended cooking, according to the release. No other people were injured or displaced.

