The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 1,706 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 222 cases from the 1,484 reported Wednesday.
The VDH also said that 17,589 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 246 have been hospitalized.
There have been 41 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 7 from Wednesday.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
