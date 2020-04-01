The Virginia Department of Health Wednesday morning reported seven more people have died from the coronavirus, including one more in the southwestern region, bringing the total to 34.
The number of positive test results rose by more than 200, with 1,484 people having a laboratory confirmed diagnosis.
Virginia is still limited in who it tests, and results can take more than a week to come back.
To date, 15,344 tests have been completed. There are six people each in Roanoke and Botetourt County with COVID-19, four in Roanoke County, five in Franklin County, and one each in Alleghany and Montgomery counties, Covington and Radford.
So there are about 8 million that don’t have it.
