A “handful” of employees at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem have tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman said Saturday.
The hospital learned late last week that some employees tested positive for the virus after being exposed to one of two patients who had the disease, LewisGale spokeswoman Nancy May said in an emailed statement to The Roanoke Times. Those patients had been admitted to the hospital for other illnesses, but later tested positive for COVID-19 after developing respiratory symptoms. Colleagues of those employees and other medical staff members who were possibly exposed to the infected workers have also been tested, May said.
May said she could not provide the specific number of employees who tested positive or what jobs they held “[d]ue to patient privacy,” she wrote in an email.
Those who tested positive are recovering in self-isolation at home, May said. Employees who are awaiting test results are still working, but are being monitored regularly.
“These colleagues will be monitored twice daily by employee health department [workers] and will wear masks per our universal masking protocol,” May wrote in the email. “Should they test positive or become symptomatic, they immediately self-isolate at home and will continue to receive 100% of their base salary during the [Centers for Disease Control] recommended quarantine period.”
May said that LewisGale has implemented additional measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected about 726,000 Americans and killed nearly 38,000 since late February according to confirmed cases compiled by The Washington Post.
Those measures include making everyone in the hospital wear masks. That includes employees, medical staff and patients, including those who do not have COVID-19 symptoms, May said. The hospital checks the temperature of everyone who enters the hospital and has enforced a no-visitor policy except in cases of “extenuating circumstances,” said May, who added that LewisGale has also implemented “other protocols and guidance from the Centers [for] Disease Control and Prevention.”
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Saturday morning report, Roanoke reported 24 confirmed cases, Roanoke County had 20 and Salem 6, unchanged from Friday’s numbers.
Total statewide cases increased by 562 from Friday data, according to the department. That’s about the same jump that occurred from Thursday to Friday statewide, based on the VDH process.
The number of people tested, according to the VDH website, increased by about 3,000 from Friday to Saturday — to a current total of 51,931.
Hospitalizations increased by 75 and deaths by 27. Deaths now stand at 258 in Virginia, according to the VDH website.
On Friday, state officials discussed continued limiting testing procedures in Virginia and a focus on nursing home facilities.
