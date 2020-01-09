A Roanoke man suspected of causing a fatal crash on Brambleton Avenue in September has been indicted with a more serious charge since his arrest.

A Roanoke County grand jury indicted Kenneth Sterling Inger, 57, with aggravated involuntary manslaughter in December after additional evidence was uncovered, chief assistant prosecutor Aaron Lavinder said.

Inger was initially arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in October. That charge was dismissed Wednesday in Roanoke County General District Court.

Inger was also indicted on two felony hit and run charges and one DUI, Lavinder said.

Inger was arrested in October after a multiple-vehicle crash on Sept. 10 killed another driver, Thomas Orr II, on Brambleton Avenue at its intersection with Garst Mill Road.

The collision was set off when a white Volvo sedan, driven by Inger, ran into the back of a Toyota Sienna driven by Orr, authorities have said. Orr’s vehicle went off the side of the road and hit a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Volvo went on to hit a Cadillac that was pushed into a pickup.

A witness told The Roanoke Times that he saw a white vehicle barreling down the road at high speeds, “like a bat out of hell,” just minutes before the wreck.

Inger was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Cadillac was seen at the hospital and released. The pickup driver was uninjured.

Orr, known as Pete, spent about 27 years at Roanoke Gas Co., said Jim Shockley, vice president and chief operating officer.

“He was well respected in the industry and the region,” Shockley said. “He was very humble, caring, selfless.”

