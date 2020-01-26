The Virginia Department of Health is investigating three possible cases of the novel coronavirus, a respiratory outbreak that has spread rapidly since it originated in Wuhan, China, in December.
Authorities have confirmed nearly 2,000 cases of the new strain of the virus worldwide, with 56 deaths in China as of Sunday, according to The Associated Press. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed five cases of the virus in the U.S. in Arizona, California, Illinois and Washington, all in travelers from Wuhan.
The common coronaviruses can cause mild to moderate respiratory illness with symptoms similar to the common cold. However, two previously identified coronaviruses caused severe disease: severe acute respiratory syndrome, known as SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome, known as MERS. This novel strain of the virus reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan, suggesting the virus was spread from animal to person, but a growing number of patients have not been exposed to animal markets, indicating that the virus is spreading from person to person, according to the CDC.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation,” the Virginia Department of Health’s press release stated.
Two of the patients under investigation in Virginia are from central Virginia, and the third is from Northern Virginia. The VDH did not release any further details about the patients in order to protect confidentiality.
Two new confirmed cases in the U.S. were reported Sunday — one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Maricopa County, Arizona. The latter case was someone with ties to Arizona State University who did not live in school housing, state health officials said.
The three previously reported cases were a patient in Orange County, California; a man in his 30s in Washington state; and a woman in her 60s from Chicago.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services said the Maricopa County patient wasn’t severely ill and was in isolation at home to keep the illness from spreading. The department said it would not release potentially identifying information on the person, including the gender and age, and declined to say whether the person was a student or faculty member.
The LA patient alerted authorities that he wasn’t feeling well upon arriving at Los Angeles International Airport. The patient was taken by ambulance to a hospital, health officials said at a Sunday news conference.
“Everything worked as it should,” said Dr. Sharon Balter with the LA County Department of Public Health. “The patient presented for care, the patient was immediately transported to a hospital, the patient has remained in the hospital.”
Officials did not provide details about the patient, except to say that the individual was a traveler from Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of the novel coronavirus include fever, cough and trouble breathing and can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure, according to VDH.
China has issued massive travel bans in hard-hit sections of that country to try to stem spread of the virus. The U.S. consulate in Wuhan announced Sunday that it would evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight.
The U.S. patients generally have been reported to be in good condition and were hospitalized in isolation for monitoring.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects many more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus, which is believed to have an incubation period of about two weeks. The CDC is screening passengers on direct and connecting flights from Wuhan at five major airports in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
CDC officials noted Sunday that more than two dozen people who had been suspected of having the illness ended up testing negative.
Guidance from the CDC advises that people who have had casual contact with the patient are at “minimal risk” for developing infection.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
