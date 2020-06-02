Police declared a gunshot incident and a car crash involving a police vehicle Tuesday related incidents, but aren’t yet saying how.
Two vehicles crashed at 19th Street and Orange Avenue about 2:30 p.m., resulting in two men and a woman going to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news released issued by police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline. The vehicle carrying the men “disregarded a red light, striking an unmarked Virginia State Police vehicle,” the release said.
A short time later, a woman with a gunshot wound contacted personnel with Roanoke Fire-EMS Station No. 5 a short distance away from where the crash occurred, the release said. She also went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.
Police did not release the names or conditions of any of the people involved, but think the two incidents are connected, the release said.
