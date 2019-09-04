Technical education and jobs in technical fields may carry a stigma even though they can offer high-paying jobs and fulfilling careers.
“There are a ton of jobs that we don’t need a four-year college education for,” Gov. Ralph Northam said during a visit Wednesday to Danville Community College, where he listened to input on workforce development from leaders in the Dan River Region and beyond.
More than 100 people attended the event at DCC’s Student Center.
Northam’s visit to Danville was part of his statewide workforce development listening tour. It was the governor’s second visit to DCC in a little more than a month.
Danville Community College President Gill Powell emphasized the cooperative work it does with Pittsylvania County and Danville to attract economic development to the region.
DCC offers precision machining and welding programs . Danville’s George Washington High School and schools in Pittsylvania County also offer similar programs to its students so they can earn credits toward their certifications.
Besides the stigma associated with technical education, Wednesday’s discussion also cited other challenges for some Southside Virginia residents such as poverty and living in rural areas with limited access to technology.
In addition, Virginia has a shortage of career counselors in its schools, Northam pointed out.
There are 450 students for every career counselor in the state, he said. “We need more counselors in our schools,” he said. “We need to get it down to 250-to-one.”
Patrick County Director of Career and Technical Education Robin Ferguson said there needs to be a statewide campaign or message to combat it.
“There are amazing jobs and opportunities and they [students] can make a good living doing what they love,” she told Northam.
One major issue employers face : job applicants failing drug tests, Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, told Northam.
There needs to be a statewide program or a pilot project in the Dan River region to address the problem, Marshall said.
