RICHMOND — The Second Amendment sanctuaries that have cropped up across Virginia won’t be getting extra protections from the General Assembly.
A Democrat-controlled House Public Safety Committee panel focused on firearms swiftly dispatched two bills that would prohibit enforcement of gun control laws and protect them from financial pressure from the state.
The panel voted 8-0, with three Republicans joining Democrats, to defeat a bill from Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, to make it unlawful for gun control laws to be enforced in localities whose governing bodies have approved Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions.
Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, asked Campbell what gun laws would be applied, and Campbell said those that prohibit persons with a criminal history having firearms.
Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, said he appreciated the intent of the bill, but he had concerns about law enforcement being directed to enforce a law and being held liable.
The committee voted along party lines to reject a bill from Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, to prevent the legislature and executive branch from using a locality’s status as a Second Amendment sanctuary when considering budget decisions.
Similarly, the Senate has defeated legislation that would exempt Second Amendment sanctuaries from following certain anticipated new gun control laws.
The House panel advanced a few other bills, including a proposal to prohibit someone from possessing a firearm if convicted at least twice of family member misdemeanor assault and battery or convicted of assault as a hate crime.
It also backed a bill that removed the option to take an online course to obtain a concealed carry permit.
Senate committee acts on I-81 gas tax bills
When the legislature passed a funding plan last year to fix Interstate 81, it included an additional 2.1% wholesale tax on gas and diesel in localities along and adjacent to the I-81 corridor.
But not all of them contain I-81’s actual pathway, and some of those localities pushed back against having to pay the increased gas tax.
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockbridge, introduced legislation to exempt those peripheral localities from the additional gas tax.
The Senate Finance Committee voted 11-3 with one abstention to defeat his SB 692.
Meanwhile, the committee advanced a bill from Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, that would even out the gas tax among Virginia’s localities.
Right now, there’s an additional 2.1% gas tax in the I-81 localities as well as localities in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads.
A transportation package backed by Gov. Ralph Northam proposes to raise the fuel tax by 12 cents over the next three years.
Some lawmakers cringed at a 16-cent total increase for some localities under both proposals.
Others said gas prices fluctuate so much that it’s the market determining prices more than taxes.
“The taxes aren’t driving this,” Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax County, said.
The committee backed the bill, SB 452, on a 13-2 bipartisan vote.
