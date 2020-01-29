RICHMOND — The Virginia Senate passed a bill undoing restrictions on abortion put in place when the legislature was under the control of Republicans.
The new Democratic majority voted Wednesday to eliminate requirements that included a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion, as well as a requirement that women seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound and counseling. Senate Bill 733 would also allow nurse practitioners and physician assistants to perform abortions.
The Democrat-controlled House of Delegates passed its version of the bill Tuesday. Gov. Ralph Northam supports the legislation.
Two Democrats broke from their party to vote against the legislation: Del. Cliff Hayes , D-Chesapeake, and Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond. In the Senate, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, broke the 20-20 tie vote.
The votes in both chambers took place after lengthy debates. Republicans argued the legislation prevented women from obtaining enough information ahead of a major decision. Democrats said current laws create too many hurdles for women to get abortions.
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said the laws were intended to “intimidate, shame and harass” women.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, shed tears as he shared a story about the complications that arose when his wife was pregnant with their fourth child in 2014. He said the doctor suggested his wife get an abortion because her life was at risk. His wife gave birth to a girl, who later died.
“Don’t tell me that’s not a human being worth fighting for,” Stanley said.
In-person firearms training
The Senate passed a bill that would eliminate the option to take a video or online course to obtain a concealed carry permit.
SB 263 would require people to take an in-person firearms training course conducted by a state-certified or NRA-certified firearms instructor.
To get a concealed carry permit, a gun owner must be at least 21 and “demonstrate competence” with a handgun by meeting criteria for firearms training. The applicant also must pass a background check. Permits are issued for five years.
Currently, people in other states can take that online class, pay a fee, and, after a background check, get a nonresident concealed carry license.
Schools referendum bill killed
Franklin County’s Stanley wanted to put a question on the November ballot asking Virginians if they want the General Assembly to issue $3 billion in state general obligation bonds to go toward constructing, repairing or upgrading K-12 schools.
Schools are crumbling across Virginia, but the problem is much more challenging in rural and urban areas.
“This is creating an unequal education based on ZIP code,” Stanley said.
Even if the voters said the General Assembly should issue bonds, the referendum is only advisory, so it wouldn’t require lawmakers to act on the idea. So why not file a bill to increase taxes statewide, Stanley’s colleagues asked .
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, has suggested one possibility is raising the sales tax and earmarking it for school construction.
The Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee voted 12-4 to kill SB 6.
