People who support public swimming at Washington and Fallon parks want everyone to get in the pool — the GoFundMe pool.
Civic and business leaders announced that they want to raise $32,500 to reopen the city’s two public swimming pools, both of which are closed due to health and economic concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Standing Friday at a lectern during a news conference with the empty Washington Park pool behind him, Roanoke attorney John Fishwick said that supporters already have pledges for two-thirds of the money needed to open the pools next summer, if the health threats of COVID-19 have relented.
Calling the Olympic-sized outdoor swimming facilities “two magnificent public pools,” Fishwick said that the reopening of the Washington and Fallon park pools would give families something to look forward to when pandemic-related stay-at-home restrictions are lifted.
“Kids can play here, birthdays are celebrated here, you can learn to swim here,” Fishwick said. “They are a great stress reliever for all of us.”
This week’s soft launch of the GoFundMe site had brought in more than $13,000 in pledges by late Friday afternoon. Fishwick announced that Carilion Clinic, Roanoke’s largest private sector employer, had pledged an additional $10,000 to the effort.
Other corporate sponsors involved include Vistar Eye Center and American National Bank & Trust Co. Vistar employees have already contributed about $4,000 to the effort. People can also make donations at any American National Bank & Trust Co. branch.
Fishwick was confident that the $32,500 amount would be raised soon.
“I think we’ll reach that pretty quickly,” he said.
The city’s only two public swimming pools would be operating by now if not for the Virginia’s state of emergency due to the pandemic. Roanoke leaders are also looking at cutting millions of dollars from the city’s 2020-21 budget because of COVID-19’s effects on the local economy.
Because the next fiscal year overlaps two swimming seasons — the end of this summer and the start of next summer — the proposed budget removes funding for the pools in both 2020 and 2021.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said that cutting funding for the pools was not a step taken lightly.
“The last several months have been tough,” Lea said during the news conference. “We had to make some tough decisions. One of the toughest decisions is closing these pools.”
If the fundraising campaign is successful, the money would cover operating expenses until the next budget year begins on July 1, 2021. For the pools to stay open after that point, either more money would need to be raised or the city would put funding back in the budget. Fishwick floated the idea that enough money could be raised to open the pools for a limited time later this summer if recreational restrictions end.
This is not the first time that the pools have been on the budget chopping block. During the Great Recession of the 2010s, the pools were closed for several days a week. In recent years, the city has had agreements with the Virginia Gators Swim Team to help manage the Fallon Park pool and the Kirk Family YMCA to operate the Washington Park pool. Those agreements helped both pools expand their operating hours.
The closing of the public pools raised concerns among Roanokers who use the pools and city leaders who worried that low-income families would lose a valuable recreational resource. The Washington and Fallon park pools provide low-cost recreation for families who do not have memberships at private pools. In recent years, daily admission to the Washington and Fallon park pools generally cost $3 or less per person.
Vijeh Hardy, an ophthalmic technician with Vistar, said Friday that she used to come to Washington Park while growing up in Roanoke and she still has family in the neighborhood. She has three elementary school-aged children who would love to take a dip in the pool.
“Right now, if this pool was open, they’d want to be in it,” she said.
The GoFundMe link is available at www.gofundme.com/f/keep-roanoke-city-public-pools-open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.